IMO begins key talks to finalize net-zero shipping regulations by 2050

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) initiated negotiations on April 7 to finalize regulations aimed at achieving net-zero emissions in international shipping within 25 years, according to IMO's release.

The 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83), held in London, focused on the draft IMO Net-Zero Framework to address climate change in the maritime sector.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, speaking at the session’s opening, noted progress on the framework, which includes proposed regulations for mandatory reductions in ships’ greenhouse gas (GHG) fuel intensity, a global emissions pricing mechanism, and the creation of an IMO Net-Zero Fund.

The fund aims to encourage the adoption of zero and near-zero emission fuels and technologies and support developing countries in a just and equitable transition.

These measures will amend Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), covering 97% of the world’s merchant shipping fleet by tonnage.

Negotiations are scheduled to continue until April 11, with an expected approval of a draft legal text by the session’s end. The draft amendments will then be circulated to MARPOL Annex VI parties and IMO members for adoption in October 2025 at an extraordinary Committee session.

On April 7, MEPC 83 adopted a 2025 Action Plan to address marine plastic litter from ships, approved interim guidance on transporting blends of biofuels and MARPOL Annex I cargoes by conventional bunker ships, approved guidance on in-water cleaning of ships’ biofouling, and adopted amendments to the 2023 Guidelines for the Inventory of Hazardous Materials.

The Committee will also discuss establishing new Emissions Control Areas, Particularly Sensitive Sea Areas, and reviewing the Ballast Water Management Convention throughout the week.

International Maritime Organization (IMO), established in 1948 and operational since 1958, is a United Nations agency headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It oversees global maritime regulations, focusing on safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping. With over 170 member states, the IMO develops and enforces conventions like MARPOL to minimize pollution from ships, including oil, air, and plastic waste. Its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) addresses environmental issues, such as greenhouse gas emissions, through strategies like the IMO GHG Strategy aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050.