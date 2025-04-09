Technip Energies secures major contract for Blue Point Number One ATR low-carbon ammonia facility

Technip Energies was awarded a contract valued above €1 billion by Blue Point Number One, a joint venture comprising CF Industries, JERA, and MITSUI & CO, according to the company's release.

The contract pertains to the Blue Point Number One ATR Project located in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, which is set to establish a low-carbon ammonia plant with an annual production capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tons.

Technip Energies will handle engineering, procurement, equipment supply, and module fabrication for the facility. The company will collaborate with Topsoe to incorporate its SynCOR AmmoniaTM technology into the project.

The initiative is projected to achieve a CO2 recovery rate exceeding 95%, targeting applications in power generation, marine fuels, and other markets driven by anticipated global demand for low-carbon ammonia. Ammonia is noted as a cost-effective liquid energy vector compared to alternative hydrogen transport methods.

Technip Energies is a Global Engineering and technology company headquartered in Paris, France. It specializes in energy infrastructure projects, with expertise in liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management. Operating in 34 countries with over 17,000 employees, the company reported revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024. Technip Energies focuses on two main business segments: Project Delivery and Technology, Products and Services (TPS).