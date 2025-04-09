Normec Verifavia gains approval as MBM verifiers by Smart Freight Centre

Normec Verifavia has been officially approved as verifiers for the Market-Based Measures (MBM) Specification within the Smart Freight Centre’s (SFC) conformity assessment scheme, according to the company's release.

The announcement was made following the company’s participation in the Smart Freight Week, hosted by the Smart Freight Centre.

The Smart Freight Centre, a global non-profit organization, focuses on advancing sustainable freight practices. Its conformity assessment scheme provides a standardized framework for measuring and reporting greenhouse gas emissions in the freight industry.

The MBM Specification addresses the verification of market-based measures, enabling claims related to environmental attributes of interventions such as fuel switching or electrification of trade lanes.

The MBM Specification is based on the Market-Based Measures Accounting Framework, which defines the methodology for applying a market-based accounting approach to transportation greenhouse gas emissions.

This framework employs a “book and claim” chain of custody approach, allowing freight providers or solution providers to allocate environmental attributes to organizations contributing to the cost of lower-impact solutions, regardless of where the fuel is consumed. It also permits purchasers to support and report the environmental attributes of lower-impact transportation services, irrespective of the physical transportation of their specific goods on those services.

This system facilitates broader participation in lower-emission freight transport through reliable tracking mechanisms that ensure accuracy and transparency. Companies can manage this process internally, though many utilize independent third-party registries to create secure, auditable records of claims, preventing double counting and maintaining system integrity.

Normec Verifavia plans to utilize its approval to assist organizations with their book and claim programs. As accredited verifiers, the company conducts analysis to validate claims and addresses challenges such as double counting, drawing on its experience with internal ledgers and independent registries.

Normec Verifavia is a global provider of independent environmental verification, certification, and auditing services, primarily focused on the transportation sector. Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, the company specializes in greenhouse gas emissions verification for industries such as maritime, aviation, and road transport. It operates under the Normec Group, a Netherlands-based organization focused on testing, inspection, and certification services. Normec Verifavia is accredited under ISO 17029 and has expanded its offerings to include sustainability initiatives like carbon insetting, offsetting, and hazardous materials management.