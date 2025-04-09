Jan De Nul implements Wirescan Digital for real-time subsea cable monitoring

Jan De Nul has implemented Wirescan Digital, a technology designed to monitor subsea power cables in real-time, marking its adoption across the company’s entire cable-laying fleet, according to the company's release.

The system tracks cable integrity from factory departure through handling and installation, providing continuous oversight of cable conditions to support efficient and secure installation processes.

To date, Jan De Nul has utilized Wirescan Digital to install over 1,000 km of cables. The technology has been operational on three of the company’s cable-laying vessels since 2023, supporting projects such as Greenlink in the UK and Lightning in the UAE.

It delivers real-time data on cable condition during handling and installation, offering a traceable history applicable to both HVDC and HVAC subsea power cables. The system ensures quality assurance from factory load-out to the completion of cable-laying operations.

Jan De Nul is a Belgium-based company specializing in civil engineering, dredging, and offshore energy services. Established in 1938, it operates globally, focusing on infrastructure projects such as subsea cable installation, offshore wind farm development, and marine construction. The company has a fleet of specialized vessels for cable-laying and other offshore activities. Jan De Nul is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium.

Wirescan AS is a Norwegian technology company that develops solutions for cable condition monitoring. Founded to address the need for reliable cable diagnostics, it offers the Wirescan Digital system, which provides real-time monitoring and analysis of power cables, both energized and de-energized. The company serves industries including offshore energy, targeting applications from manufacturing to installation and operation.