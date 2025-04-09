NnG offshore wind farm marks milestone with final blade shipment from Port of Dundee

The Brave Tern offshore wind installation vessel departed from the Port of Dundee on its final journey to the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, carrying the last cargo of wind turbine blades, according to Forth Ports's release.

This departure marks the end of the port’s involvement in the construction phase of the project. The vessel left the Tay River, bound for the wind farm site located 15km off the coast of Fife at Crail, where the blades have since been installed.

Since 2022, the Port of Dundee has served as the staging area for NnG turbine components at its DunEco Quay, a custom-built Wind Turbine Marshalling Facility.

The facility hosted the assembly of turbine towers, each 90 metres in height, which were constructed on the quayside before being shipped alongside blades measuring 83.5 metres in length and nacelles to the offshore site.

The NnG project, a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK and Ireland and ESB, is designed to generate approximately 450MW of electricity, sufficient to power around 375,000 homes while offsetting 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The Port of Dundee’s renewables hub, developed with a £40 million investment by Forth Ports, features a 485-metre-long heavy lift quayside and a 15-hectare laydown area. The port is now preparing to support the 1.1GW Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm, located 12km off the Angus coast.

Forth Ports has invested a total of £150 million in its offshore wind infrastructure, including additional facilities at the Port of Leith, to support Scotland’s renewable energy market.

Forth Ports is a UK-based port operator managing eight ports across Scotland and England, including the Port of Dundee and the Port of Leith. Owned by the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), it handles a range of cargo, including containers, oil, and renewable energy components. The company has invested £150 million in infrastructure to support the offshore wind sector.