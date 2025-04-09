Jaldhi Overseas orders six chemical tankers for fleet expansion

Singapore's Jaldhi Overseas is increasing its activity in the chemical tanker market, having placed orders for six newbuildings in Japan and China. Deliveries are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

Chief Executive Suresh Kumar informed TradeWinds that these vessels are part of the company's fleet expansion and replacement strategy.

The newbuildings secured in Japan will specifically replace the three stainless steel chemical tankers the company currently operates.

Jaldhi Overseas Pte Ltd is a Singapore-headquartered shipping company established in 2004. It is a subsidiary of India's Bothra Group, which is involved in terminal operations, freight forwarding, and logistics. Jaldhi operates a diverse fleet and provides vessel chartering and logistics solutions for dry bulk, clean petroleum products, chemicals, and gas. The company has significantly expanded its order book across various segments, including chemical tankers, gas carriers (VLACs and LPG), MR tankers, and bulk carriers.