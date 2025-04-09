China raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 84% in response to U.S. tariff hike

On April 8, 2025, the U.S. government announced an increase in tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S., raising the rate from 34% to 84%. In response, China's State Council Tariff Commission issued an announcement on April 9, 2025, adjusting tariffs on imports originating from the U.S.

The commission stated that the U.S. action "is a mistake upon a mistake, seriously violates China's legitimate rights and interests, severely undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system, and significantly disrupts the stability of the global economic order, representing typical unilateralism, protectionism, and economic coercion."

Effective from 12:01 a.m. on April 10, 2025, China will increase the additional tariff rate on U.S. imports from 34% to 84%, as per the updated measures outlined in the State Council Tariff Commission's Announcement No. 4 of 2025. This adjustment amends the previous tariff policy detailed in the same announcement. Other provisions of Announcement No. 4 of 2025 remain in effect.

The decision aligns with the "Customs Law of the People's Republic of China," the "Foreign Trade Law of the People's Republic of China," the "Customs Tariff Law of the People's Republic of China," and basic principles of international law, and was approved by the State Council.

China has urged the U.S. to "immediately correct its erroneous actions, cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China, and address differences through equal dialogue based on mutual respect."

State Council Tariff Commission (China) is a governmental body under the State Council of the People's Republic of China, tasked with formulating and adjusting tariff policies. The State Council, China’s highest executive organ, oversees this commission, which operates out of Beijing. It manages customs duties and trade measures in accordance with Chinese laws and international trade agreements.