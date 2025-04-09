  1. Home
  Louis Dreyfus Armateurs secures AiP for liquid hydrogen SOV design from Bureau Veritas

2025 April 9   17:00

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its full liquid hydrogen-based Service Operation Vessel (SOV) design from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, according to the company's release.

The Level 1 AiP marks progress toward the realization of the project. The SOV, powered entirely by hydrogen, is designed to operate 95% of the time with zero carbon emissions during standard operations, resulting in an estimated annual reduction of 4,000 tons of CO₂.  

The vessel is structured to accommodate up to 90 technicians onboard and support continuous 24-hour operations. It offers a 14-day endurance at sea, eliminating the need for additional offshore infrastructure. Refueling is designed to take six hours using trailers, negating the requirement for extensive port facilities.  

The company currently provides alternative fuel options, including full electric and dual-fuel methanol vessels, and adds, “We firmly believe that hydrogen will be one of the options in the near future.”

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs is a French maritime company with over 165 years of history, headquartered in Suresnes, France. It specializes in providing industrial maritime solutions, including ship design, management, and operations across sectors such as transport, logistics, submarine cables, and renewable energy. The family-owned group operates a fleet of approximately 90 vessels and employs over 2,600 staff globally.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is a division of Bureau Veritas, a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification services, founded in 1828 and based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. The Marine & Offshore segment focuses on classification, certification, and technical advisory services for the maritime industry.

