DNV report: North sea offshore wind to grow six-fold by 2050

A report from DNV, titled North Sea Forecast: Ocean’s Future to 2050, projects that offshore wind will account for 9% of North Sea space by 2050, necessitating enhanced collaboration between countries and industries for effective spatial planning.

The North Sea, home to Europe’s busiest ports and a key region for offshore energy and fisheries, is expected to see offshore wind capacity increase six-fold to 214 GW by 2050, matching energy output from offshore oil and gas. DNV estimates that offshore wind infrastructure will cover over 60,000 square kilometers, with total ocean infrastructure occupying 23% of the North Sea area in water depths of 0–50 meters and 2–50 kilometers from shore.

The report notes that this growth falls short of the green energy targets outlined in the Ostend Declaration for the North Sea, citing supply chain constraints.

North Sea ports will need to expand facilities for offshore wind construction fourfold, and additional vessels will be required for turbine installation and maintenance.

Meanwhile, oil production in the North Sea is forecast to decline to 800,000 barrels per day by 2050, down from over four million barrels today, while gas production will drop to 60 billion cubic meters per day, nearly two-thirds less than in 2024.

The report also indicates that North Sea fisheries will maintain current catch volumes due to rising seafood demand and effective management, while Norway and the UK will boost aquaculture production, primarily in northern waters.

The report points out that five of the world’s ten leading maritime cities are located on the North Sea, providing infrastructure and expertise, though differing policies on marine spatial planning among the EU, Norway, and the UK pose challenges to sustainable development.

