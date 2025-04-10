Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm starts seabed data collection for 2029 launch

Seabed surveys have commenced at the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind project, following several weeks of similar activities in Jammerland Bugt, according to European Energy.

The process began with one large survey vessel collecting data on water depth and seabed conditions. Two smaller vessels will join shortly.

The surveys utilize 3D technology to measure the seabed, identify large rocks, and detect unexploded ordnance, providing data for the design and construction of the wind farm.

Zhanar Dreisig, Asset Manager at TotalEnergies Offshore Wind, commented, “I’m pleased to see the geophysical operations launched now for Lillebælt Syd. The vessels will carry out geophysical surveys that are crucial for the development of the offshore wind farm and our goal of being able to produce electricity in the Lillebælt area from 2029.”

The surveys are projected to continue until the end of July 2025, with the largest vessel visible from the coast.

The Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm has a capacity of 165 MW and is expected to supply electricity to more than 148,000 households by 2029. The project supports Sønderborg Municipality’s ProjectZero climate initiative. The establishment permit was granted in December 2024, with construction scheduled to start in 2027 and commissioning anticipated in 2029.

The farm will consist of 11 wind turbines, each 256 meters tall with a capacity of 15 MW. Ownership is divided among TotalEnergies (72.25%), European Energy (15%), and SONFOR (12.75%).

TotalEnergies is a global energy company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, it has evolved into a multi-energy corporation active in oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. The company operates in over 130 countries, focusing on energy production, refining, and distribution. In recent years, TotalEnergies has expanded its renewable energy portfolio, including offshore wind projects, aligning with its strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It holds a 72.25% stake in the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm.

European Energy is a Danish renewable energy company based in Copenhagen, established in 2004. It specializes in developing, financing, and operating wind and solar power projects across Europe. The company has a growing presence in the offshore wind sector and manages a portfolio that contributes to the transition to sustainable energy. European Energy owns 15% of the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm and collaborates with partners to advance Denmark’s renewable energy goals.

SONFOR, formerly known as Sønderborg Forsyning, is a Danish utility company based in Sønderborg, Denmark. It provides energy, water, and waste management services to the local community. Originally focused on traditional utilities, SONFOR has shifted toward renewable energy initiatives, including offshore wind, to support Sønderborg Municipality’s ProjectZero ambition of becoming carbon-neutral by 2029. It holds a 12.75% stake in the Lillebælt Syd offshore wind project.