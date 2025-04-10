  1. Home
2025 April 10   11:12

LNG

GTT secures Lloyd’s Register AiP for NH₃-ready Mark III containment system

GTT received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register for the “NH₃-Ready” notation of its Mark III containment system, according to the company's release.

This approval applies to LNG-fuelled vessels, as well as tanks for LNG carriers (LNGCs), ethane carriers (VLECs), and bunkering vessels. The development allows LNG-powered vessels to adapt or transport ammonia as an alternative energy source during their lifecycle. The AiP reflects GTT’s focus on sustainable maritime solutions, supporting ship-owners and operators in meeting changing environmental regulations.

David Colson, Commercial VP of GTT, stated: “We are proud to have received this approval from Lloyd’s Register, which once again recognises the flexibility of our technology and our dedication to sustainable innovation. This AiP confirms our ability to support our clients and partners in achieving an effective and responsible energy transition.”

Panos Mitrou, Global Gas Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register, commented: “This new design shows that by challenging conventional thinking, the maritime industry can effectively transition to cleaner energy sources. By enabling LNG tanks to be converted for ammonia use, carbon emissions are reduced through an innovative solution that helps meet evolving environmental regulations.” 

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a French engineering company specializing in the design of membrane containment systems for the transportation and storage of liquefied gases, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG). Founded in 1994 through the merger of Gaztransport and Technigaz, the company is headquartered in Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France. GTT provides technology solutions for LNG carriers, ethane carriers, bunkering vessels, and other maritime applications, focusing on safety, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Lloyd’s Register is a global classification society and technical services provider based in London, United Kingdom. Established in 1760, it is one of the oldest organizations of its kind, originally focused on maritime insurance and ship classification.

