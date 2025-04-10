Lloyd's Register launches Cruise Ship Centre of Expertise

Lloyd's Register (LR) launched its Cruise Ship Centre of Expertise (CCoE) at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami, USA, according to LR's release.

The CCoE operates as a global virtual platform, integrating LR’s classification, advisory, and digital services to support cruise operators with safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability guidance.

The centre combines operational specialists, in-service and newbuilding subject matter experts, plan approval specialists, and commercial experts to address industry challenges, focusing on client care, technical support, accountability, global consistency, and innovation.

The CCoE extends beyond traditional classification services, offering strategic advisory on energy transition and digital solutions, including voyage optimization, personnel training, and data analytics. It also conducts research into alarm management systems and human capital optimization to assist cruise lines with crew deployment and onboard safety.

The centre operates through four teams: Strategy and Insights, monitoring regulatory changes; Client Experience, providing single-point accountability; Technical Delivery, offering 24/7 vessel support; and Enabling Functions, ensuring consistent global standards.

Lloyd's Register is a global technical and professional services organization, founded in 1760 as a maritime classification society. Headquartered in London, UK, it is wholly owned by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a charity focused on research and education in science and engineering. LR provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to the marine and offshore industries, supporting clients in designing, constructing, and operating assets with an emphasis on safety and environmental standards. The company employs over 8,500 people across 78 countries and has expanded into digital solutions and energy transition advisory services in recent years.

Seatrade Cruise Global is an annual trade event and conference for the cruise industry, organized by Informa Markets. Held in Miami, USA, it serves as a platform for cruise lines, suppliers, and service providers to network, showcase innovations, and discuss industry trends. The event attracts thousands of professionals globally and covers topics such as shipbuilding, sustainability, and operational efficiency.