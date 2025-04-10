MOL and Tokyo LNG Tanker to equip new LNG carrier with Wind Challenger systems

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced an agreement with Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd. (TLT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., headed by President Yumiko Yao, to install two Wind Challenger wind-assisted ship propulsion systems on a newbuilding LNG carrier, according to the company's release.

The systems, developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., will be fitted on a vessel under a long-term charter to TLT. This marks the second installation of Wind Challenger systems on an LNG carrier globally.

Currently, two bulk carriers equipped with the system have been delivered, with seven additional bulk carriers scheduled for delivery. The Wind Challenger features a telescopic sail designed to reduce fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

The vessel, with a length of 294.9 meters, breadth of 46.4 meters, and cargo tank capacity of 174,000 cubic meters (membrane type), will be powered by an ME-GA main engine. It is under construction at the Geoje Shipyard of Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., with delivery expected in 2026.

The Wind Challenger specifications include two sails, each with a maximum height of 49 meters (3-tier), a width of approximately 15 meters, and constructed from fiber-reinforced plastic. The order for this vessel was previously announced on March 5, 2024, in a press release titled "MOL and TLT Signs Long-Term Charter Deal for Newbuilding LNG Carrier."

MOL, identified as the world’s largest owner of LNG carriers, stated its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of LNG ocean transport through this initiative, addressing growing global demand with sustainable solutions.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global shipping company with a history spanning over 140 years. Led by President & CEO Takeshi Hashimoto, MOL operates one of the world’s largest fleets, including more than 800 vessels such as LNG carriers, bulk carriers, tankers, and car carriers.

Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd., based in Minato-ku, Tokyo, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Under the leadership of President Yumiko Yao, TLT specializes in the ownership and management of LNG carriers, providing transportation services primarily for Tokyo Gas.