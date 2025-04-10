Panama Canal and U.S. sign joint declaration on security and warship toll compensation

The Panama Canal Authority announced the signing of a joint declaration on security matters between Panama’s Minister for Canal Affairs and the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The declaration reaffirms respect and recognition of Panamanian sovereignty over the interoceanic waterway, as outlined in the Treaty of Neutrality, the Constitutional Title, the Organic Law of the Canal, and the legal framework governing its operation.

The agreement specifies that efforts will be made to develop a mechanism for compensating services provided in security matters related to tolls for warships and auxiliary vessels, aiming for a cost-neutral approach. This mechanism will be assessed jointly with Panama’s Ministry of Security.

The declaration also notes ongoing cooperation with the U.S. Department of Defense in engineering, security, and cybersecurity, which will be considered in defining the compensation mechanism.

The Panama Canal Authority stated, “The declaration constitutes a first step in establishing this model, which will be developed in later stages.”

The Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous government agency of Panama responsible for the operation, maintenance, and management of the Panama Canal. Established following the transfer of canal control from the United States to Panama on December 31, 1999, under the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, the ACP oversees the canal’s strategic and economic functions. It manages tolls, infrastructure upgrades, and international agreements related to the waterway, which facilitates approximately 5% of global maritime trade.

The U.S. Department of Defense is a federal executive department responsible for coordinating and supervising all agencies and functions of the U.S. government concerned with national security and the armed forces. Headquartered at the Pentagon, it oversees the U.S. military and plays a significant role in international security agreements.