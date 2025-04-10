  1. Home
2025 April 10   14:42

Wärtsilä introduces methane slip reduction solution for 50DF engine

Technology group Wärtsilä has launched a new methane slip reduction solution for its Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engine, according to the company's release.

The technology converts Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel (DF) engines to spark gas (SG) operation, enabling an optimized combustion process that improves efficiency and reduces methane emissions. When operating on LNG, the ‘Spark Gas Conversion for Wärtsilä 50DF’ reduces methane emissions by up to 75 percent compared to the standard Wärtsilä 50DF engine.  

The solution incorporates an electrically controlled pre-combustion chamber valve to minimize methane emissions, achieving an estimated reduction to 1.1 percent of fuel use on an IMO weighted (E2-cycle) average.

Developed in collaboration with Chevron Shipping Company, the solution involves converting one to two DF engines to SG operation.

Chevron Shipping Company previously announced plans to convert one engine on six of its LNG carriers to SG as part of its strategy to lower the carbon intensity of its operations.

The solution is now available for all vessels with Wärtsilä 50DF engines in diesel-electric propulsion systems, primarily LNG carriers.

Optimized for LNG, the technology improves energy output per unit of fuel, resulting in fuel gas savings of up to 4.6 percent alongside reduced methane emissions.

Wärtsilä is a global technology company headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, specializing in innovative solutions for the marine and energy markets. Established in 1834, it employs approximately 18,300 professionals across more than 230 locations in 77 countries. In 2024, Wärtsilä reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion.

Chevron Shipping Company is a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, a major American multinational energy corporation based in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1879 as the Pacific Coast Oil Company, Chevron has grown into one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Chevron Shipping manages a fleet of vessels, including LNG carriers, to transport oil, gas, and other energy products globally.

