Meyer Werft starts construction of Carnival Festivale for Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has initiated construction of its next vessel, named Carnival Festivale, with the first steel cut on Tuesday at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. This event follows the company’s announcement of the ship’s name days earlier. The steel cutting ceremony marks the initial step in the shipbuilding process, conducted with a traditional ceremony at the shipyard.

Carnival Festivale, the fourth ship in Carnival’s Excel class, will operate using Liquefied Natural Gas and have a capacity of 180,000 gross tons, accommodating up to 6,400 guests. The ship is scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral alongside its sister ship, Mardi Gras.

The ship will feature two music-themed zones on Decks 6, 7, and 8, focusing on the creative process and outdoor performance energy, respectively. An outdoor area, Sunsation Point, will span the top three decks and include Carnival Waterworks Ultra with six slides, two splash pads, and baby splash areas. Additional amenities will comprise an elevated adventure trail, sports court, ropes course, miniature golf, and arcade spaces. Sunsation Point will also offer evening events, including extended water park hours, a first for Carnival.

Carnival Cruise Line is a cruise operator headquartered in Miami, Florida, and a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc, a global leisure travel company. Founded in 1972, it operates a fleet of ships servicing North America, the Caribbean, and other regions, with a focus on providing vacation experiences for a broad customer base. The company currently has several ships in its Excel class, which are powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, including the under-construction Carnival Festivale.

Meyer Werft is a shipbuilding company based in Papenburg, Germany, established in 1795. It specializes in constructing cruise ships, ferries, and other vessels. The company is part of the Meyer Neptun Group. Its operations employ approximately 3,300 people at the Papenburg location.