2025 April 10   15:33

shipbuilding

MAN Energy Solutions secures engine order for new Wagenborg CO2 carrier vessel

The Royal Niestern Sander shipyard in the Netherlands has placed an order for two MAN 16V175D MEM engines, each rated at 2,400 kWm at 1,800 rpm, according to the company's release.

The engines are designated for the 'Easymax 5', a Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) being constructed for Wagenborg Operator.  

These engines will function as Generator Sets (GenSets) to supply power aboard the vessel, which is specifically designed as a CO2 carrier for offshore carbon dioxide storage.

The CO2, originating from a biogas plant in Denmark, will be transported to Esbjerg, loaded onto the vessel, and then taken to the Greensand storage site in the Danish North Sea.

The MAN 175D GenSets are specified to provide additional power to the vessel's CO2 pump and DP2 systems during offshore discharge operations.  

The 'Easymax 5' represents the fifth vessel built under the EasyMax concept, developed collaboratively by Wagenborg and Niestern Sander, featuring a cargo capacity of 14,000 tons. The vessel is set to be chartered by Ineos, Denmark. Delivery of the engines is scheduled for 2025.

Bart Speckens, Regional Sales Manager at MAN Energy Solutions, stated: “This order represents a new type of reference for the 175D. In general, 175D is a versatile engine with the lowest environmental footprint and operating costs in its class due to its high fuel-efficiency and long service-intervals. We’re proud to be involved in such a crucial project that ultimately will sequester millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from hard-to-abate industries.”  

MAN Energy Solutions positions itself under the slogan ‘Moving Big Things to Zero’, providing engines compatible with climate-neutral fuels and carbon-capture technologies.

The MAN 175D engine line includes 12-, 16-, and 20-cylinder variants with outputs from 1,500 to 4,400 kW, optimized for various maritime applications and cleared for biofuel operation (FAME and HVO). 

Royal Niestern Sander is a Dutch shipyard established in 1901, located in the northern Netherlands with direct North Sea access. It specializes in designing, building, maintaining, and repairing ships, including complex conversions. Key markets include seagoing vessels, offshore, inland shipping, dredging, tourism/public transport, and defence/government sectors. It employs over 190 staff and has built over 850 ships.

MAN Energy Solutions is a multinational company with roots going back over 260 years, originating from German ironworks and engineering firms like GHH and Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nürnberg (MAN). A pioneer in diesel engine technology, developing the first diesel engine with Rudolf Diesel.

