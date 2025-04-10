  1. Home
2025 April 10   16:29

bunkering

Singapore receives 14 proposals to expand LNG bunker fuel supply

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has received 14 proposals in response to its Expression of Interest (EOI) aimed at scaling up the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel within the Port of Singapore.

The EOI involved a total of 18 companies, encompassing energy firms, fuel suppliers, traders, bunker operators, and storage providers.

Eight of the proposals included solutions for bio-methane and e-methane, which are considered to offer reduced lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.  

The MPA intends to collaborate with shortlisted companies to conduct sea-based LNG reloading trials by the second half of 2025. Furthermore, plans will be developed to promote the adoption of bio- and e-methane as marine fuels in Singapore.

The trials will assess factors such as scalability, technical feasibility, safety, operational readiness, digital connectivity, and measures to mitigate methane slip.

The insights derived from these proposals and trials will inform the MPA's review of the current LNG bunkering licensing framework, including potential enhancements to existing supply arrangements to better serve the needs of international shipping.

To meet the anticipated demand for LNG, the MPA anticipates calling for applications for additional bunker supply licenses, including those covering bio- and e-methane, by early 2026.

Topics:

bunkering

Port of Singapore

alternative fuels

