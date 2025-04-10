Fincantieri and Accenture establish Fincantieri Ingenium JV for digital transformation in shipbuilding and port logistics

Fincantieri and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) have signed an agreement to establish Fincantieri Ingenium, a joint venture owned 70% by Fincantieri NexTech, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, and 30% by Accenture, according to the company's release.

The initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July 2024 and integrates Fincantieri’s naval sector expertise with Accenture’s digital capabilities in engineering and manufacturing.

The project remains subject to customary regulatory clearances. Fincantieri Ingenium aims to accelerate digital transformation in the cruise, defense, and port infrastructure sectors, supporting the Fincantieri Group’s Industrial Plan. Its objective includes enhancing digital services and systems through technologies like artificial intelligence, optimizing the value chain via data utilization and process transformation.

The joint venture combines Accenture’s experience in digital platforms, AI, connectivity, IoT, cybersecurity, and service design with Fincantieri’s knowledge in naval and defense industries. It will focus on developing new technological capabilities, skills, and talent recruitment and training.

A key initiative is the development of Navis Sapiens, a digital ecosystem for next-generation ships and fleet upgrades. This project includes three components: application services for operational efficiency and lifecycle management of ships and onshore infrastructure; a digital platform with AI-driven functionalities and cybersecurity measures; and a marketplace for solution exchange, including third-party offerings, to support new business models in the maritime ecosystem. The first ship with Navis Sapiens is scheduled to enter service by the end of 2025.

Additionally, the joint venture will improve real-time data exchange and connectivity between ships and onshore systems, such as ports and shipyards, through a sea-to-shore interoperability solution to enhance process efficiency. This is expected to boost the competitiveness of Italian ports by optimizing the maritime and land-based value chain. Sustainability is a core focus, with systems designed to reduce environmental impact through data-driven energy optimization, aiding shipowners in lowering fuel consumption.

The initiatives are projected to create value for Fincantieri, Italy’s maritime ecosystem, and the broader global industry.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company headquartered in Trieste, Italy. Established over 230 years ago, it operates 18 shipyards across four continents and employs more than 22,000 people globally, with over 11,000 based in Italy. The company specializes in constructing and transforming cruise, naval, oil & gas, and offshore wind vessels, as well as producing systems, components, and marine interiors.

Accenture is a global professional services company based in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in over 120 countries. Founded in 1989 as Andersen Consulting, it rebranded to Accenture in 2001. The company provides services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations, with expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence, IoT, cybersecurity, and digital platforms.