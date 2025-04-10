  1. Home
2025 April 10   17:05

shipbuilding

Brunvoll to supply propulsion and DP2 systems for Smit Lamnalco’s Emergency Towing Vessel

Brunvoll has entered into an agreement with Rizhao Gangda Shipyard to provide propulsion, manoeuvring, and dynamic positioning systems for an Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV) owned by Smit Lamnalco, a subsidiary of Boskalis, according to the company's release.

The vessel will be operated by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority to safeguard the marine environment in the Great Barrier Reef and Torres Strait.  

The Brunvoll delivery includes a twin-screw propulsion system, four tunnel thrusters, and a control system comprising the Brunvoll Propulsion and Thruster Control system (BruCon PTC), Brunvoll Dynamic Positioning system (BruCon DP2), and Brunvoll Joystick control (BruCon JS).

The DP2 system features Target Tracking functionality to follow objects such as Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs).  

The twin-screw propulsion system consists of two controllable pitch propellers, each with a maximum power output of 3800 kW and a diameter of 3.5 meters, paired with reduction gearboxes and nozzles. The gearboxes include Power Take-Out (PTO) and Power Take-In (PTI) capabilities, enabling multiple operational modes for both standard and DP2 operations.  

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd. as the RASalvor 6500, the ETV measures 65 meters in length and has a bollard pull capacity of 120 tons. The vessel supports operational modes including PTO, PTI, Hybrid, Bollard pull, and Fire Fighting, enabling flexibility for tasks such as towing, anchor handling, and firefighting. 

Brunvoll is a Norwegian company specializing in the design and manufacture of propulsion, manoeuvring, and positioning systems for the maritime industry. Headquartered in Molde, Norway, the company has over a century of experience, focusing on solutions like controllable pitch propellers, azimuth thrusters, tunnel thrusters, and advanced control systems, including dynamic positioning. 

Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding, located in Shandong Province, China, is a shipyard engaged in the construction and repair of vessels.

Smit Lamnalco is a global marine services provider, offering towage and related services, including harbor and terminal towage, coastal and deep-sea towage, and salvage operations. A joint venture between Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. and the Rezayat Group, the company operates a fleet of over 160 vessels across more than 25 countries. Headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Smit Lamnalco employs around 2,500 people and has a strong presence in Australia.

