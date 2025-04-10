  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. S. Korea sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of N. Korean iron ore

2025 April 10   18:05

S. Korea sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of N. Korean iron ore

South Korea imposed independent sanctions on a freight ship, its Hong Kong-based operator and three related entities on Thursday in connection with the ship's internationally banned transport of North Korean iron ore last year, Yonhap reported citing the country's foreign ministry.

The sanctions follow a joint government investigation into the vessel Sunrise 1, which was detained while sailing through South Korea's territorial waters in June last year, carrying North Korean iron ore, the ministry said.

The supply, sale or transfer of North Korean iron ore, as well as coal and iron, is prohibited under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2371 as part of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and missile development.

The four sanctioned entities are Xiangrui Shipping Co. Ltd., a Hong Kong-registered shipping firm in charge of Sunrise 1; two Chinese operators of the firm -- Sun Zhengzhe and Sun Feng; and LLC Consul DV, the Russia-registered consignor, according to the ministry.

The fresh sanctions require the entities to obtain prior approval from South Korea's Financial Services Commission or the governor of the Bank of Korea for any financial or foreign currency transactions with South Korean banks and financial institutions.

The sanctioned ship must also obtain prior approval before entering a South Korean port.

The results of the joint government investigation, involving the foreign ministry as well as the Coast Guard, customs authorities and the national spy agency, found that Sunrise 1 entered North Korea's Chongjin port on the upper eastern coast from June 14-17 last year and loaded 5,020 tons of iron ore.

The investigation identified LLC Consul DV as the freight's consignor.

Following its detainment by the South Korean government, the sanctioned freighter was held at the southeastern port of Busan for investigation.

The government plans to expel the ship soon.

The government said Thursday's action reflects its "strong determination to block any illegal maritime activities by North Korea."

"The government will firmly and consistently enforce the law against those involved in sanctions violations, in collaboration with like-minded countries," the foreign ministry said.

In July last year, South Korea imposed similar sanctions on a Hong Kong shipping company and a North Korean cargo ship for illegal transfer of North Korean coal.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:05

Brunvoll to supply propulsion and DP2 systems for Smit Lamnalco’s Emergency Towing Vessel

16:47

Fincantieri and Accenture establish Fincantieri Ingenium JV for digital transformation in shipbuilding and port logistics

16:29

Singapore receives 14 proposals to expand LNG bunker fuel supply

16:04

BIMCO approves revisions to War Risk Clauses for charter parties

15:33

MAN Energy Solutions secures engine order for new Wagenborg CO2 carrier vessel

15:13

Meyer Werft starts construction of Carnival Festivale for Carnival Cruise Line

14:42

Wärtsilä introduces methane slip reduction solution for 50DF engine

14:02

Panama Ports Company rejects $1,200 mln non-payment allegations

13:32

Panama Canal and U.S. sign joint declaration on security and warship toll compensation

13:12

MOL and Tokyo LNG Tanker to equip new LNG carrier with Wind Challenger systems

12:51

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s OCCS receives AiP from ClassNK

12:21

Lloyd's Register launches Cruise Ship Centre of Expertise

11:33

Fincantieri and Kayo sign MoU to develop shipbuilding industry in Albania

11:12

GTT secures Lloyd’s Register AiP for NH₃-ready Mark III containment system

10:45

Lillebælt Syd offshore wind farm starts seabed data collection for 2029 launch

10:24

Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. shipbuilding and counter China’s shipping influence

2025 April 9

18:00

DNV report: North sea offshore wind to grow six-fold by 2050

17:26

Ravenna’s BW Singapore FSRU prepares for operation with first U.S. LNG cargo

17:00

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs secures AiP for liquid hydrogen SOV design from Bureau Veritas

16:35

SBM Offshore secures $400 mln sale and leaseback deal for FPSO Cidade de Paraty

16:00

China raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 84% in response to U.S. tariff hike

15:44

Jaldhi Overseas orders six chemical tankers for fleet expansion

15:22

NnG offshore wind farm marks milestone with final blade shipment from Port of Dundee

14:31

Normec Verifavia gains approval as MBM verifiers by Smart Freight Centre

14:12

Jan De Nul implements Wirescan Digital for real-time subsea cable monitoring

13:42

Technip Energies secures major contract for Blue Point Number One ATR low-carbon ammonia facility

13:12

IMO begins key talks to finalize net-zero shipping regulations by 2050

12:41

Grimaldi Group signs $1.5 bln deal for nine Ro-Pax vessels with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

12:01

DEME acquires Norwegian offshore wind contractor Havfram

11:30

Royal Caribbean Group and Lloyd’s Register announce collaboration for safety and sustainability

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news