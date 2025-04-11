Tallinna Sadam reports 3.3 mln tons of cargo and 1.4 mln passengers in Q1 2025

AS Tallinna Sadam reported that 3.3 million tons of cargo and 1.4 million passengers passed through its harbors in Q1 2025.

Compared to Q1 2024, passenger numbers decreased by 3.6%, or 52,000 passengers, while cargo volumes fell by 0.7%, or 24,000 tons.

Vessel calls increased by 4.8%, with passenger vessels up 7% and cargo vessels up 4.3%.

Cargo volumes showed mixed results: liquid bulk rose by 66%, and containers increased by 0.3%, while dry bulk declined by 21.6%.

Container throughput in TEUs grew by 2.1%, reaching 62,532 units.

On ferry routes between the Estonian mainland and major islands, passenger numbers dropped by 2.1%, but vehicle numbers rose by 2.1%.

The icebreaker Botnica recorded 90 charter days, maintaining a 100% utility rate, consistent with the previous year.

Valdo Kalm, Chairman of the Board of Tallinna Sadam, stated, "Operational volumes in the first quarter were in general stable and he highlighted the increase in ship calls at both passenger and cargo ports. Also, we are pleased with the increased volume of liquid cargo, which is related to the movement of project-based goods of European origin. Grain transport was very active in the last quarter of last year, which resulted in lower bulk cargo volumes in the first quarter. The number of passengers was on the rise in the first months of the year, but for the whole quarter we saw a certain decrease due to the postponement of Easter to April."

AS Tallinna Sadam is a port operator in the Baltic Sea region, managing one of the largest cargo and passenger port complexes in Estonia. The company handles freight and passenger services through its harbors, including routes connecting Tallinn to Helsinki, Stockholm, and other destinations.