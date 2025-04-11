  1. Home
2025 April 11   10:09

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of 7,000-vehicle LNG-fueled car carrier TRITON HIGHWAY

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) received delivery of a car carrier with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles, according to the company's release.

The vessel, primarily fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), was constructed at the Marugame Headquarters of Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

The vessel is also equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, anticipated to cut nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions by 80% to 90%. It features a dual-fuel electronic control engine, model “6S60ME-C10.5-GI-EGRBP,” manufactured by MAN Energy Solutions.  

The vessel is the first among K Line’s new car carriers to receive ClassNK notations for fire safety measures related to electric vehicles.

Including this vessel, five car carriers operated by K Line have acquired such notations. 

The vessel’s particulars include a length overall of 199.90 meters, a beam of 38.00 meters, a depth of 38.76 meters, a draft of 9.30 meters, a gross tonnage of 77,509, a main engine model 6S60ME-C10.5-GI-EGRBP, a speed of 18.25 knots, ClassNK classification, and registration under the Japanese flag. 

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a Japanese transportation company headquartered in Tokyo, founded in 1919. It operates a diverse fleet of approximately 400 vessels, including car carriers, bulk carriers, containerships, and LNG carriers, serving global maritime logistics needs. The company provides services in freight transportation, logistics, and port operations, with a focus on Asia, Europe, and North America.

Imabari Shipbuilding, established in 1901, is one of Japan’s largest shipbuilding companies, based in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture. Operating multiple shipyards, including its Marugame Headquarters, the company constructs a wide range of vessels, such as bulk carriers, car carriers, containerships, and LNG-fueled ships.

