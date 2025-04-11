  1. Home
2025 April 11   10:40

RINA grants AiP to SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage for Maritime Fuel Systems

RINA has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage Technology on April 10, 2025, according to RINA's release.

The technology replaces the conventional cofferdam with a 25mm thick Sandwich Plate System (SPS), consisting of an elastomer core between two steel plates, providing up to 85% more fuel volume within the same footprint.  

The AiP aligns with current ship classification rules and incorporates IMO’s interim guidelines (MSC.1/Circ.1621) and updates to the International Code of Safety for Ships Using Gases or Other Low-Flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code).

It confirms that the system maintains an equivalent level of safety to existing requirements while improving storage efficiency across various ship types.

The approval also verifies compatibility with methanol and ethanol fuels and accepts structural features, including perimeter bar connections.

With over 240 methanol-capable ships in service or on order, SRC’s technology addresses the demand for efficient fuel storage solutions to support the International Maritime Organization’s Net Zero ambition for 2050. 

RINA, headquartered in Genoa, Italy, is a global classification society and engineering consultancy founded in 1861 as Registro Italiano Navale. It provides inspection, certification, and technical services across marine, energy, and infrastructure sectors. In maritime, RINA focuses on ship classification, safety compliance, and decarbonization solutions, supporting alternative fuel adoption and regulatory adherence. The company operates in over 70 countries, serving clients with expertise in sustainability and technical innovation.  

SRC Group, based in Estonia, is a marine and offshore solutions provider specializing in engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. With over 23 years of experience in ship refits and conversions, SRC develops technologies to support the maritime energy transition. Its Methanol Superstorage Technology aims to optimize fuel storage for alternative fuels like methanol, enhancing efficiency for both retrofits and newbuilds. SRC collaborates with industry partners to deliver scalable decarbonization solutions.

