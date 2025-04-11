Saudi Ports Authority introduces Milaha’s “MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS” service at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of the “MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS” shipping service, operated by Milaha, to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The service is intended to facilitate maritime connectivity between Saudi Arabia and international markets, supporting the Kingdom’s export and import activities.

The “MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS” service connects King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam with ports in Umm Qasr, Iraq; Hamad, Qatar; Shuwaikh, Kuwait; Jebel Ali, UAE; and Sohar, Oman, with a capacity of 1,015 TEUs.

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is the Kingdom’s primary port on the Arabian Gulf, linked to the Riyadh Dry Port by railway, and serves as a key entry point for goods destined for the Eastern and Central regions of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani): Established in 1976, the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, is a government entity responsible for overseeing and regulating Saudi Arabia’s seaports. It manages nine major ports, including King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jeddah Islamic Port, handling cargo, containers, and passenger services.

Founded in 1957 as Qatar Navigation, Milaha is a Qatar-based maritime and logistics company listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange. It provides a range of services, including shipping, port management, logistics, and offshore support.