2025 April 11   12:20

shipbuilding

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry to construct 156-meter DP3 piling vessel for Brazil’s Salvador Cross-Sea Bridge project

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bestway Marine & Energy Technology, entered into a contract with China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group to construct a 156-meter piling driving vessel equipped with a dynamic positioning system (DP3).

The vessel, funded by China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group and designed by Shanghai Jiahao Marine Engineering Research and Design, will be built by Dajin Heavy Industry for the Salvador Cross-Sea Bridge project in Brazil.  

The vessel features a pile frame height of 156 meters, an operating water depth exceeding 70 meters, and a piling positioning accuracy at the centimeter level, achieved through a dual-frequency RTK GPS and Beidou dual-mode positioning system.

This marks China’s first piling vessel with a dynamic positioning system, incorporating three performance indicators at the global forefront.

Dajin Heavy Industry, a key segment of Bestway Marine & Energy Technology’s strategic development, has prior experience delivering offshore platforms using a digital virtual shipbuilding platform. The contract builds on previous collaboration between the parties, including a 1300-ton revolving derrick barge nearing delivery.  

The vessel is expected to support offshore wind power and bridge construction, contributing to advancements in China’s offshore engineering equipment manufacturing sector. 

Topics:

shipbuilding

