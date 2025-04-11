  1. Home
  Azane establishes subsidiary for clean ammonia bunkering

2025 April 11   12:40

Azane Fuel Solutions, founded in 2021 to develop infrastructure for ammonia as a maritime fuel, has established a new subsidiary, Azane Infrastructure, according to the company's release.

This strategic move aims to realize initial infrastructure investments. Azane Fuel Solutions will focus on delivering turn-key ammonia fuel handling and bunkering technology solutions, while Azane Infrastructure will supply ammonia fuel through the construction, ownership, and operation of necessary infrastructure.  

Azane Infrastructure is currently developing several ammonia bunkering projects in Norway, supported by Enova, local governments, port owners, ammonia producers, and other stakeholders.

The company is establishing a complete value chain for clean ammonia delivery via small-scale bunkering terminals utilizing trucks and vessels.

Azane collaborates with established partners and benefits from its owners: Yara Growth Ventures, Navigator Gas, ECOnnect Energy, and Amon Maritime, to supply fuel for upcoming ammonia-powered ships.  

CEO Steinar Kostøl stated, "We expect Azane to become a major bunkering infrastructure owner in Scandinavia over the next couple of years, as ammonia-fuelled vessels are being delivered."

