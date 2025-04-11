MSC World America officially named at new Miami Cruise Terminal

MSC Cruises officially named its new flagship, MSC World America at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal, which is described as the largest cruise terminal globally, according to the company's release.

MSC World America is the second of MSC Cruises’ World Class ships. MSC World America spans 22 decks, is more than 154 feet wide, features 2,614 staterooms, and contains over 430,000 square feet of public space. Key features include seven distinct districts, 19 dining venues (including the only Eataly restaurant at sea), 18 bars and lounges, The Harbour (an outdoor family venue), the outdoor World Promenade, the 3-level World Galleria, and the largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean.

MSC World America will commence its first public cruise on April 12, 2025, from PortMiami. The ship will offer alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, including stops in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Isla de Roatan, Honduras. All itineraries include a visit to Ocean Cay.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is a privately-owned cruise line. It is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, with a significant and growing presence in North America. MSC Cruises operates a global fleet of 23 modern ships, offering cruises across five continents to over 300 destinations in more than 100 countries.