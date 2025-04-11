  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran sets sail with wind-assisted technology

2025 April 11   13:54

shipbuilding

Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran sets sail with wind-assisted technology

Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran departed on its maiden voyage from China to Singapore, becoming the first vessel in the company’s 34-vessel wind-assisted propulsion fleet, according to Ascenz Marorka's release.

The fleet, part of the AeroPower programme, will incorporate Norsepower Rotor Sails, with wind-assisted propulsion expected to provide up to 10% of each vessel’s annual energy needs.  

For Buran, the Rotor Sails are projected to reduce fuel consumption by 300 tonnes per year, resulting in a decrease of 940 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Union Maritime managing director Laurent Cadji stated, “Buran represents the first of many vessels that will cement our position as leaders in wind-assisted shipping.” 

Union Maritime collaborated with Ascenz Marorka to develop a digital twin, modeling real routes to compare shortest-distance and wind-optimised paths. The analysis showed a 6.5% reduction in CO2 emissions on a wind-optimised route, compared to a 3.1% reduction on the shortest route. Emissions transport intensity dropped from 9.9 to 9.0 grams per tonne-nautical mile on the wind-optimised path.  

Under FuelEU Maritime regulations, Buran qualifies for the maximum reward factor due to its rotor sail installation, ensuring compliance with EU requirements through 2030 without reliance on alternative fuels. The reduction in emissions also lowers the need for EU Allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System, reducing operational costs.  

Crew training for the AeroPower programme is provided in partnership with the Warsash Maritime Simulation Centre at Solent University, Southampton. The training includes a module simulating the Norsepower Rotor Sails’ layout and operations under various conditions, such as adverse weather and confined navigation. 

Union Maritime is a UK-based shipowner and operator specializing in tankers and other commercial vessels. The company focuses on integrating sustainable technologies into its fleet to meet environmental and regulatory demands.

Norsepower is a Finnish clean technology company founded in 2012, focused on developing wind-assisted propulsion systems for the maritime industry. Its primary product, the Norsepower Rotor Sail, is a modernized version of the Flettner rotor, designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions on various vessel types.

Ascenz Marorka is a maritime technology company specializing in digital solutions for vessel performance and emissions monitoring. Formed from the merger of Ascenz and Marorka, the company provides tools like digital twins and real-time data analytics to optimize fuel efficiency and support decarbonization efforts.

Topics:

nors

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

17:17

U.S. President Trump considers purchasing ships from allied countries

16:45

IMO approves North-East Atlantic Emission Control Area, delays scrubber ban decision

16:21

Euroports and Noatun project companies sign Letter of Intent to develop Koverhar Harbour for offshore wind logistics

15:54

Havila Holding acquires Polarsyssel offshore supply ship from Fafnir Norway

15:24

Gemini shuttle services achieve 98.4% schedule reliability in February 2025

14:41

DP World and India launch Bharat Africa Setu to boost India-Africa trade

14:13

China raises tariffs on US imports to 125% in response to US tariff hike

13:10

MSC World America officially named at new Miami Cruise Terminal

12:40

Azane establishes subsidiary for clean ammonia bunkering

12:20

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry to construct 156-meter DP3 piling vessel for Brazil’s Salvador Cross-Sea Bridge project

11:50

Saudi Ports Authority introduces Milaha’s “MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS” service at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam

11:10

Van Oord achieves EUR 43 mln net profit in 2024

10:40

RINA grants AiP to SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage for Maritime Fuel Systems

10:09

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of 7,000-vehicle LNG-fueled car carrier TRITON HIGHWAY

09:47

Tallinna Sadam reports 3.3 mln tons of cargo and 1.4 mln passengers in Q1 2025

2025 April 10

18:05

S. Korea sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of N. Korean iron ore

17:05

Brunvoll to supply propulsion and DP2 systems for Smit Lamnalco’s Emergency Towing Vessel

16:47

Fincantieri and Accenture establish Fincantieri Ingenium JV for digital transformation in shipbuilding and port logistics

16:29

Singapore receives 14 proposals to expand LNG bunker fuel supply

16:04

BIMCO approves revisions to War Risk Clauses for charter parties

15:33

MAN Energy Solutions secures engine order for new Wagenborg CO2 carrier vessel

15:13

Meyer Werft starts construction of Carnival Festivale for Carnival Cruise Line

14:42

Wärtsilä introduces methane slip reduction solution for 50DF engine

14:02

Panama Ports Company rejects $1,200 mln non-payment allegations

13:32

Panama Canal and U.S. sign joint declaration on security and warship toll compensation

13:12

MOL and Tokyo LNG Tanker to equip new LNG carrier with Wind Challenger systems

12:51

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding’s OCCS receives AiP from ClassNK

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news