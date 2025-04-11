Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran sets sail with wind-assisted technology

Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran departed on its maiden voyage from China to Singapore, becoming the first vessel in the company’s 34-vessel wind-assisted propulsion fleet, according to Ascenz Marorka's release.

The fleet, part of the AeroPower programme, will incorporate Norsepower Rotor Sails, with wind-assisted propulsion expected to provide up to 10% of each vessel’s annual energy needs.

For Buran, the Rotor Sails are projected to reduce fuel consumption by 300 tonnes per year, resulting in a decrease of 940 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Union Maritime managing director Laurent Cadji stated, “Buran represents the first of many vessels that will cement our position as leaders in wind-assisted shipping.”

Union Maritime collaborated with Ascenz Marorka to develop a digital twin, modeling real routes to compare shortest-distance and wind-optimised paths. The analysis showed a 6.5% reduction in CO2 emissions on a wind-optimised route, compared to a 3.1% reduction on the shortest route. Emissions transport intensity dropped from 9.9 to 9.0 grams per tonne-nautical mile on the wind-optimised path.

Under FuelEU Maritime regulations, Buran qualifies for the maximum reward factor due to its rotor sail installation, ensuring compliance with EU requirements through 2030 without reliance on alternative fuels. The reduction in emissions also lowers the need for EU Allowances under the EU Emissions Trading System, reducing operational costs.

Crew training for the AeroPower programme is provided in partnership with the Warsash Maritime Simulation Centre at Solent University, Southampton. The training includes a module simulating the Norsepower Rotor Sails’ layout and operations under various conditions, such as adverse weather and confined navigation.

Union Maritime is a UK-based shipowner and operator specializing in tankers and other commercial vessels. The company focuses on integrating sustainable technologies into its fleet to meet environmental and regulatory demands.

Norsepower is a Finnish clean technology company founded in 2012, focused on developing wind-assisted propulsion systems for the maritime industry. Its primary product, the Norsepower Rotor Sail, is a modernized version of the Flettner rotor, designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions on various vessel types.

Ascenz Marorka is a maritime technology company specializing in digital solutions for vessel performance and emissions monitoring. Formed from the merger of Ascenz and Marorka, the company provides tools like digital twins and real-time data analytics to optimize fuel efficiency and support decarbonization efforts.