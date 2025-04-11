China raises tariffs on US imports to 125% in response to US tariff hike

On April 11, 2025, China’s State Council Tariff Commission announced an adjustment to tariffs on goods originating from the United States, increasing the rate from 84% to 125%, effective April 12, 2025.

The decision follows the US government’s announcement on April 10, 2025, to raise tariffs on Chinese exports to the US to 125%.

The commission stated, “The US imposition of excessively high tariffs on China severely violates international trade rules, defies basic economic principles and common sense, and constitutes unilateral bullying and coercion.”

The adjustment aligns with China’s Tariff Law, Customs Law, Foreign Trade Law, and international law principles, as approved by the State Council.

The announcement specifies that if the US further increases tariffs on Chinese exports, China will not respond, noting that “at the current tariff level, US goods exported to China have no market acceptance.”

Other measures remain in accordance with the commission’s earlier announcement (Tax Committee Announcement No. 4 of 2025).

China’s State Council Tariff Commission is a body under China’s State Council tasked with formulating and adjusting tariff policies. It operates within the Ministry of Finance and makes decisions on customs duties to align with China’s trade and economic strategies.

Chinese State Council is the chief administrative authority of the People’s Republic of China, functioning as the central government’s executive organ. It oversees national policy-making, including economic and trade regulations, and approves major decisions like tariff adjustments.