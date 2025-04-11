DP World and India launch Bharat Africa Setu to boost India-Africa trade

  1. Home
2025 April 11   14:41

shipping

DP World and the Government of India have announced the Bharat Africa Setu, a trade initiative aimed at doubling India-Africa trade and fostering South-South cooperation, according to DP World's release.

The initiative, supported by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of External Affairs, will connect DP World’s ports, economic zones, and logistics parks across both regions, providing Indian exporters access to 53 African countries and 260,000 points of sale.

DP World operates 10 ports and terminals, three economic zones, and over 200 warehouses in Africa. Bharat Africa Setu will integrate physical infrastructure with services such as export finance, marketing, branding, packaging, logistics, and certification to create a trade ecosystem for India and Africa.  

Africa imports approximately US$430 billion in goods annually, with India contributing US$28 billion, or 6.5% of the total. Bharat Africa Setu aims to increase this to 12% by 2030.  

Concurrently, construction has begun on Bharat Mart, a 2.7 million square foot B2B and B2C marketplace in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza). Phase one, covering 1.3 million square feet, is scheduled to open by the end of 2026 and will include 1,500 showrooms, 700,000 square feet of warehousing, light industrial units, office space, meeting facilities, and dedicated space for women-led businesses from India.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai’s world-class infrastructure and connectivity make it a vital partner as India expands its global trade. With non-oil bilateral trade surpassing $80 billion and over 2,300 Indian companies thriving in Jafza, Bharat Mart will further strengthen the UAE-India partnership by providing Indian goods faster access to global markets.”  

Located 11 km from Jebel Ali Port, 15 km from Al Maktoum International Airport, and near Etihad Rail, Bharat Mart provides access to a multimodal logistics network connecting to 150 maritime destinations and over 300 cities worldwide. Jafza reported a 15% year-on-year growth in India-UAE trade, with 283 new Indian businesses established in 2024.  

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem added: “India and the UAE aim to reach $100 billion in non-oil trade by 2030, and Bharat Mart will be a key driver in achieving this milestone.” 

DP World is a Dubai-based multinational logistics company specializing in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services, and free trade zones. Established in 2005 through the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International, it operates 78 marine and inland terminals across over 40 countries, handling approximately 10% of global container traffic. In Africa, DP World manages 10 ports and terminals, three economic zones, and over 200 warehouses. The company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

