Havila Holding acquires Polarsyssel offshore supply ship from Fafnir Norway

Havila Holding, through its subsidiary Havila Skipsinvest, has acquired the Polarsyssel offshore supply ship from Fafnir Norway, according to the company's release.

The vessel serves as the Governor of Svalbard’s service vessel, performing tasks such as patrolling waters, inspections, enforcement, search and rescue, environmental monitoring, and oil spill response.

Fafnir Norway has owned Polarsyssel since its delivery in 2014, with Havila managing daily operations since 2015. The ship employs approximately 20 permanent crew members, whose employment will remain unaffected by the ownership change.

A five-year contract with the Governor of Svalbard is set to begin on January 1, 2026, with an option for two additional years. In preparation, Polarsyssel has been upgraded with a new helideck, an aft crane capable of lifting the Governor’s workboat, Fjordsyssel, a new reception and entrance area, and a technical room for heli-crew equipment used with the Super Puma helicopter.

“We’ve been operating Polarsyssel since 2015. It’s a well-maintained vessel, ready for its next contract and continued service for the Governor of Svalbard. We look forward to continuing the strong collaboration and contributing to safety and preparedness in the region,” said Njål Sævik, Chair of Havila Holding.

Havila Holding is a Norwegian company focused on investments in shipping, offshore services, and related industries. It operates through subsidiaries, including Havila Skipsinvest, which manages vessel acquisitions and operations.

Havila Skipsinvest is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Havila Holding, established to handle investments in and operations of maritime assets, particularly offshore supply vessels.

Fafnir Norway is a Norwegian maritime company involved in vessel ownership and operations, primarily in the offshore sector.