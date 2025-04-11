  1. Home
2025 April 11   17:24

ports

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mundra International Container Terminal Reports Significant Volume Growth in FY 24-25  Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT), a part of DP World, has demonstrated substantial growth in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to India Shipping News.

The terminal handled 1,497,228 TEUS in FY 24-25, marking a 13% increase compared to the 1,323,468 TEUS handled in FY 23-24.

During this period, MICT serviced 762 vessels, representing a 6.57% rise from the previous fiscal year.  

Furthermore, DP World Mundra achieved its highest-ever monthly volume in March 2025, processing 138,983 TEUS. This figure surpasses the previous record of 138,000 TEUS set in January 2025.  

The terminal has expanded its global reach by introducing its first direct service, MECL, from Mundra to the United States East Coast.

Additionally, DP World Mundra offers MEI1/MX service under the Gemini Cooperation, providing direct weekly connections between the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Europe.  

Alok Mishra, CEO, Ports & Terminals, DP World Mundra, stated, "This milestone reflects Mundra’s growing role as a trade gateway and the dedication of our teams in delivering world-class efficiency. By expanding trade routes and enhancing multimodal connectivity, we are unlocking global market access for businesses. Our relentless focus on seamless supply chains and faster turnaround times ensures efficiency and growth for our partners."    

DP World Mundra features a 50-acre Container Freight Station located at the port gate. The company has transitioned all its container handling equipment at the terminal, forklifts, and light vehicles to electric power, aiming to reduce diesel consumption and carbon emissions.

DP World is a global leader in providing smart end-to-end supply chain solutions. The company operates a network of marine and inland terminals, logistics parks, economic zones, and marine services across six continents.

Mundra International Container Terminal is a major container terminal located in Mundra, Gujarat, India. It is part of the larger DP World network.

All news