2025 April 11   18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

United Global Ro-Ro, a joint venture between Noatum Maritime (part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster) and Erkport, has announced the maiden call of its first LNG-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), the UGR Al Samha, at Autoterminal Khalifa Port, according to AD Ports's release.

This inaugural deployment signifies the commencement of United Global Ro-Ro’s objective to deliver sustainable, efficient, and high-capacity Ro-Ro logistics across global trade routes, utilizing Khalifa Port as its central hub to enhance feedering connections within its existing network.  

The UGR Al Samha, a state-of-the-art vessel, offers a cargo capacity exceeding 7,000 car equivalent units (CEU) across its 12 decks. Its design prioritizes the transportation of high and heavy cargo, targeting key markets in the Middle East, Asia, and the Mediterranean.

The integration of LNG propulsion technology, advanced vessel design, and strategic port integration aims to provide customers with an economically viable and environmentally responsible shipping solution.

The vessel's reduced emissions are in line with the UAE’s decarbonisation targets and the partners’ commitment to cleaner shipping.  

Following its successful initial call, the UGR Al Samha will be deployed on regular routes connecting significant automotive and industrial centers, addressing the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient vehicle transportation.

Noatum Maritime is a global logistics operator providing maritime, land, and air transport services. With a presence in over 30 countries, it offers a wide range of services including port operations, shipping agency, project cargo, and freight forwarding.

AD Ports Group is a facilitator of global trade and logistics, based in Abu Dhabi. It owns and operates 11 ports and terminals in the UAE and internationally, along with a network of logistics, economic zones, and digital services.

Erkport is a Turkish company specializing in Ro-Ro terminal operations and vehicle logistics. They provide services such as stevedoring, storage, and customs clearance for vehicles.

Topics:

shipping

RORO

