Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

Panstar Group held a naming ceremony for its newly constructed luxury cruise ferry, the 'Panstar Miracle', on April 9th at Dae Sun Shipbuilding in Yeongdo-gu, Busan, according to the company's release.

The 'Panstar Miracle', the result of approximately four years of development since its conceptual design in June 2021, will officially begin its service on April 13th. Its maiden voyage will be from Busan Port International Passenger Terminal to Osaka, Japan.

The ferry has a gross tonnage of 22,000 tons, a length of 171 meters, and a width of 25.4 meters. It features 102 cabins with a maximum capacity of 355 passengers and can also carry over 250 20-foot containers. The vessel incorporates a hull design to minimize noise and vibration, along with a high-efficiency, eco-friendly hybrid engine that reduces fuel consumption and emissions, shortening the Busan-Osaka travel time by more than two hours compared to the existing Panstar Dream. Advanced safety features include a fin stabilizer and an SRtP (Safety Return to Port) system.

The 'Panstar Miracle' boasts 5-star hotel-level interiors and amenities, including passenger balconies, an outdoor swimming pool, a jogging track, an outdoor lawn garden, a sauna, a cafe, a therapy room, a GX room, a casino game bar, and a VIP panoramic lounge. It is also equipped with a high-frequency air sterilization system and individual room temperature control to prepare for infectious disease pandemics.

High-speed Wi-Fi via low-orbit satellites will be available. Passengers can enjoy various performances, shows, music recitals, and over 20 cultural classes. The ship's restaurants will offer buffet and formal dining options featuring diverse Eastern and Western cuisine.

Panstar Group plans to deploy the 'Panstar Miracle' on various non-regular international cruise routes, including 3-day, 4-night cruises to destinations in Japan, Taiwan, and China, in addition to its existing Busan-Osaka route and Busan one-night cruises.

Panstar Group is a South Korean comprehensive maritime and logistics company. It provides ferry services, including routes between South Korea and Japan, as well as logistics and shipping solutions.

Dae Sun Shipbuilding is a South Korean shipbuilding company with a long history in the industry. Based in Busan, the company specializes in building various types of vessels, including ferries, patrol boats, and other specialized ships.