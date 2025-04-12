Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards held the christening and launch ceremony for the MV Vertom Joyce, the eighth vessel in the state-of-the-art LABRAX series. This milestone further strengthens the longstanding partnership between Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group, reinforcing their shared vision of environmentally responsible shipping, Vertom said.

The MV Vertom Joyce exemplifies cutting-edge shipbuilding and green innovation. As part of the LABRAX series, this multipurpose dry cargo vessel features an advanced diesel-electric propulsion system, ensuring significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. Designed to meet the increasing demand for sustainable transport, the vessel aligns with global efforts to minimize the carbon footprint of the maritime industry.

“The christening and launch of the MV Vertom Joyce mark another significant step in our journey toward sustainable shipping,” said Thecla Bodewes, CEO of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards. “Our continued collaboration with Vertom Group showcases our shared dedication to delivering energy-efficient vessels that set new industry benchmarks.”

The MV Vertom Joyce was christened by and named after Ms. Joyce Kerkhof-Bosman, the wife of Benny Kerkhof, General Manager of Vertraco Shipping, a division of Vertom Group. She was joined in the ceremony by their two sons, Fedde and Jens. Their participation in the event added a special and personal touch to the occasion, celebrating both the family-oriented values of Vertom Group and the significance of this vessel in their growing fleet.

Measuring 118.60 meters in length with a beam of 14.30 meters and a full-box cargo hold capacity of 329,700 cubic feet, MV Vertom Joyce is built for optimal performance. The vessel’s diesel-electric propulsion system reduces energy consumption while enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring that it delivers cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions for global maritime logistics.

The LABRAX series has already proven its success, with previous vessels, including MV Vertom Patty, MV Vertom Cyta, MV Vertom Tomma, MV Vertom Anne Marit, MV Vertom Anette, MV Vertom Lisa, and MV Vertom Willemijn, demonstrating impressive performance in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. The launch of MV Vertom Joyce further solidifies the commitment of both Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group to shaping the future of sustainable shipping.

The launch ceremony took place at the shipyard in Kampen, attended by representatives from Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group. Arjan de Jong, CEO of Vertom Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “From designer to shipyard, from the suppliers to the sailors, every contribution has helped make this vessel a reality. The MV Vertom Joyce represents more than engineering and design, it reflects the values we share as an organization and as a community. Built on relationships grounded in trust, mutual understanding, and shared goals, this vessel stands as a collective achievement of all who contributed. These values will continue to guide us as we build the future of Vertom with the same commitment to quality, integrity, and respect.”

The launch of MV Vertom Joyce underscores the continued dedication of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group to innovation and environmental responsibility. As the maritime sector accelerates its shift toward more sustainable operations, the LABRAX series remains a leading example—offering advanced, future-ready solutions that contribute meaningfully to the decarbonisation of global shipping.

Each vessel in the series is equipped with onboard systems specifically designed to support a seamless transition to future alternative fuels and power sources. Thanks to the strategic layout of the engine room and the careful selection of propulsion-related equipment, all major components can remain in place when adapting to these next-generation energy sources—minimising downtime and maximising operational efficiency.