  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

2025 April 12   11:06

shipbuilding

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards held the christening and launch ceremony for the MV Vertom Joyce, the eighth vessel in the state-of-the-art LABRAX series. This milestone further strengthens the longstanding partnership between Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group, reinforcing their shared vision of environmentally responsible shipping, Vertom said.

The MV Vertom Joyce exemplifies cutting-edge shipbuilding and green innovation. As part of the LABRAX series, this multipurpose dry cargo vessel features an advanced diesel-electric propulsion system, ensuring significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. Designed to meet the increasing demand for sustainable transport, the vessel aligns with global efforts to minimize the carbon footprint of the maritime industry.

“The christening and launch of the MV Vertom Joyce mark another significant step in our journey toward sustainable shipping,” said Thecla Bodewes, CEO of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards. “Our continued collaboration with Vertom Group showcases our shared dedication to delivering energy-efficient vessels that set new industry benchmarks.”

The MV Vertom Joyce was christened by and named after Ms. Joyce Kerkhof-Bosman, the wife of Benny Kerkhof, General Manager of Vertraco Shipping, a division of Vertom Group. She was joined in the ceremony by their two sons, Fedde and Jens. Their participation in the event added a special and personal touch to the occasion, celebrating both the family-oriented values of Vertom Group and the significance of this vessel in their growing fleet.

Measuring 118.60 meters in length with a beam of 14.30 meters and a full-box cargo hold capacity of 329,700 cubic feet, MV Vertom Joyce is built for optimal performance. The vessel’s diesel-electric propulsion system reduces energy consumption while enhancing operational efficiency, ensuring that it delivers cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions for global maritime logistics.

The LABRAX series has already proven its success, with previous vessels, including MV Vertom Patty, MV Vertom Cyta, MV Vertom Tomma, MV Vertom Anne Marit, MV Vertom Anette, MV Vertom Lisa, and MV Vertom Willemijn, demonstrating impressive performance in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. The launch of MV Vertom Joyce further solidifies the commitment of both Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group to shaping the future of sustainable shipping.

The launch ceremony took place at the shipyard in Kampen, attended by representatives from Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group. Arjan de Jong, CEO of Vertom Group, expressed his enthusiasm: “From designer to shipyard, from the suppliers to the sailors, every contribution has helped make this vessel a reality. The MV Vertom Joyce represents more than engineering and design, it reflects the values we share as an organization and as a community. Built on relationships grounded in trust, mutual understanding, and shared goals, this vessel stands as a collective achievement of all who contributed. These values will continue to guide us as we build the future of Vertom with the same commitment to quality, integrity, and respect.”

The launch of MV Vertom Joyce underscores the continued dedication of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards and Vertom Group to innovation and environmental responsibility. As the maritime sector accelerates its shift toward more sustainable operations, the LABRAX series remains a leading example—offering advanced, future-ready solutions that contribute meaningfully to the decarbonisation of global shipping.

Each vessel in the series is equipped with onboard systems specifically designed to support a seamless transition to future alternative fuels and power sources. Thanks to the strategic layout of the engine room and the careful selection of propulsion-related equipment, all major components can remain in place when adapting to these next-generation energy sources—minimising downtime and maximising operational efficiency.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

17:17

U.S. President Trump considers purchasing ships from allied countries

16:45

IMO approves North-East Atlantic Emission Control Area, delays scrubber ban decision

16:21

Euroports and Noatun project companies sign Letter of Intent to develop Koverhar Harbour for offshore wind logistics

15:54

Havila Holding acquires Polarsyssel offshore supply ship from Fafnir Norway

15:24

Gemini shuttle services achieve 98.4% schedule reliability in February 2025

14:41

DP World and India launch Bharat Africa Setu to boost India-Africa trade

14:13

China raises tariffs on US imports to 125% in response to US tariff hike

13:54

Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran sets sail with wind-assisted technology

13:10

MSC World America officially named at new Miami Cruise Terminal

12:40

Azane establishes subsidiary for clean ammonia bunkering

12:20

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry to construct 156-meter DP3 piling vessel for Brazil’s Salvador Cross-Sea Bridge project

11:50

Saudi Ports Authority introduces Milaha’s “MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS” service at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam

11:10

Van Oord achieves EUR 43 mln net profit in 2024

10:40

RINA grants AiP to SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage for Maritime Fuel Systems

10:09

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of 7,000-vehicle LNG-fueled car carrier TRITON HIGHWAY

09:47

Tallinna Sadam reports 3.3 mln tons of cargo and 1.4 mln passengers in Q1 2025

2025 April 10

18:05

S. Korea sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of N. Korean iron ore

17:05

Brunvoll to supply propulsion and DP2 systems for Smit Lamnalco’s Emergency Towing Vessel

16:47

Fincantieri and Accenture establish Fincantieri Ingenium JV for digital transformation in shipbuilding and port logistics

16:29

Singapore receives 14 proposals to expand LNG bunker fuel supply

16:04

BIMCO approves revisions to War Risk Clauses for charter parties

15:33

MAN Energy Solutions secures engine order for new Wagenborg CO2 carrier vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news