2025 April 12   12:51

shipbuilding

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

World Shipping Council President & CEO Joe Kramek welcomes the U.S. administration's plan to rebuild American shipbuilding through strategic public-private investment, workforce development, and targeted incentives to rebuild shipbuilding capacity, WSC said. 

“We want to work constructively with the administration on its efforts to revitalize the U.S. maritime industry,” Joe Kramek said. 

“As we’ve said previously, revitalizing the U.S. maritime industry will require a comprehensive, realistic, and sustained strategy developed by the Administration and Congress and enacted through legislation.” 

“The Executive Order outlines several encouraging elements that reflect a serious focus on rebuilding the American maritime industry,” Joe Kramek said.  

“Given the direction of this Executive Order and the comments made by the U.S. Trade Representative earlier this week, the World Shipping Council is hopeful the USTR recognizes that alternative measures to impose retroactive port fees would disadvantage all aspects of the supply chain - from consumers to farmers, from energy producers to manufacturers,” Joe Kramek said.

WSC member lines, who are container and vehicle carriers, are significant participants in the U.S. maritime industry. WSC member lines contribute 75 percent of the vessels enrolled in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, carry 65 percent of seaborne U.S. trade, and have significant shipbuilding experience. 

WSC members are integral to the U.S. economy and the U.S. maritime sector. Liner shipping contributes $2 trillion to the U.S. economy and supports 6.4 million U.S. jobs paying more than $420 billion in annual wages. 

“The World Shipping Council stands ready to support the Administration with constructive proposals to help revitalize the U.S. maritime industry,” Joe Kramek concluded.  

