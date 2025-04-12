Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

Delfin Midstream Inc. (“Delfin”) provided an update on key permits and approvals for its leading US based energy infrastructure project under development in Louisiana and offshore in the Gulf. On March 21, 2025, Delfin LNG LLC (“Delfin LNG”), a subsidiary of Delfin, received a license from the Maritime Administration (“MARAD”) authorizing Delfin LNG to own, construct, operate, and eventually decommission a deepwater port, to export Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG”) from the United States, Delfin said.

The license was issued pursuant to the Deepwater Port Act of 1974 and MARAD’s 2017 Record of Decision and is in accordance with President Trump’s Executive Order titled, “Unleashing American Energy,” signed January 20, 2025. The Delfin deepwater port project will be the first offshore LNG export project in the United States. The approval process involved MARAD and the U.S. Coast Guard working with approximately 15 cooperating federal agencies along with the States of Texas and Louisiana.

On March 10, 2025, the Department of Energy approved an LNG export permit extension for Delfin LNG, granting additional time to commence exports from the project. The permit extension, which had been delayed under the prior administration, was announced by Secretary Wright in his opening remarks at CERAWeek in Houston.

Delfin is a leader in LNG export infrastructure utilizing low-cost floating LNG technology. The brownfield deepwater port that Delfin is developing requires minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to three floating LNG vessels producing up to 13 million tonnes of LNG annually.

About Delfin

