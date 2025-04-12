  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

2025 April 12   16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yanmar PT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, says it has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its GH320FC Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System from the classification society, DNV.

The GH320FC is designed as a next-generation power source for marine applications with an innovative design that facilitates easy installation on various types of vessels. The system also allows for multiple units to be connected in parallel and offers flexibility in the number of hydrogen fuel cell modules, enabling it to meet diverse power requirements across different ship types and operations.

"This is a significant milestone in bringing our hydrogen fuel cell solutions to European customers. Drawing on our experience with previous installations such as the hydrogen fuel cell system being used on a coastal passenger ferry currently in commercial operation in Japan, we believe our solutions can help the customers to achieve their decarbonization goals," says Masaru Hirose, Director, General Manager of Large Power Products Business at Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd.

About Yanmar

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933. A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools, and components — Yanmar’s global business operations span seven domains. On land, at sea, and in the city, Yanmar provides advanced solutions to the challenges customers face, towards realizing A Sustainable Future.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

17:17

U.S. President Trump considers purchasing ships from allied countries

16:45

IMO approves North-East Atlantic Emission Control Area, delays scrubber ban decision

16:21

Euroports and Noatun project companies sign Letter of Intent to develop Koverhar Harbour for offshore wind logistics

15:54

Havila Holding acquires Polarsyssel offshore supply ship from Fafnir Norway

15:24

Gemini shuttle services achieve 98.4% schedule reliability in February 2025

14:41

DP World and India launch Bharat Africa Setu to boost India-Africa trade

14:13

China raises tariffs on US imports to 125% in response to US tariff hike

13:54

Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran sets sail with wind-assisted technology

13:10

MSC World America officially named at new Miami Cruise Terminal

12:40

Azane establishes subsidiary for clean ammonia bunkering

12:20

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry to construct 156-meter DP3 piling vessel for Brazil’s Salvador Cross-Sea Bridge project

11:50

Saudi Ports Authority introduces Milaha’s “MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS” service at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam

11:10

Van Oord achieves EUR 43 mln net profit in 2024

10:40

RINA grants AiP to SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage for Maritime Fuel Systems

10:09

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of 7,000-vehicle LNG-fueled car carrier TRITON HIGHWAY

09:47

Tallinna Sadam reports 3.3 mln tons of cargo and 1.4 mln passengers in Q1 2025

2025 April 10

18:05

S. Korea sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of N. Korean iron ore

17:05

Brunvoll to supply propulsion and DP2 systems for Smit Lamnalco’s Emergency Towing Vessel

16:47

Fincantieri and Accenture establish Fincantieri Ingenium JV for digital transformation in shipbuilding and port logistics

16:29

Singapore receives 14 proposals to expand LNG bunker fuel supply

16:04

BIMCO approves revisions to War Risk Clauses for charter parties

15:33

MAN Energy Solutions secures engine order for new Wagenborg CO2 carrier vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news