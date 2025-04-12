Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Yanmar PT), a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, says it has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its GH320FC Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell System from the classification society, DNV.

The GH320FC is designed as a next-generation power source for marine applications with an innovative design that facilitates easy installation on various types of vessels. The system also allows for multiple units to be connected in parallel and offers flexibility in the number of hydrogen fuel cell modules, enabling it to meet diverse power requirements across different ship types and operations.

"This is a significant milestone in bringing our hydrogen fuel cell solutions to European customers. Drawing on our experience with previous installations such as the hydrogen fuel cell system being used on a coastal passenger ferry currently in commercial operation in Japan, we believe our solutions can help the customers to achieve their decarbonization goals," says Masaru Hirose, Director, General Manager of Large Power Products Business at Yanmar Power Technology Co., Ltd.

