Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

Iquique Terminal Internacional (ITI) took an important step in its modernization strategy with the acquisition of a Gottwald ESP.10 Mobile Harbor Crane – the largest in the Konecranes portfolio – to handle containers on Super-Post Panamax (SPP) vessels, ITI said in a press release.

This investment will allow ITI to efficiently operate the largest vessels calling on the West Coast of South America, consolidating its position as a key port connecting Chile to global trade. The equipment was shipped pre-assembled on the MN AAL Hamburg in the Port of Westdorp, Europe, and is expected to arrive in Iquique later this week.

The new crane, which cost US$8 million, stands out for its capacity to handle containers on vessels with stacks of up to nine containers high and 22 wide. Its wide working radius and elevated tower with a 10-meter span ensure precise and safe operations, optimizing loading and unloading times.

“ITI plays a key role in connecting Chile to the world. This sixth-generation crane will be an excellent addition to our current Konecranes fleet. We are very satisfied with the technology and look forward to strengthening our operational capabilities to effectively serve super-post-Panamax vessels,” said ITI General Manager Rodrigo Pommiez Aravena.

“ITI saw our ESP.10 cranes in action at Super Terminalis in Manaus, Brazil. They were very impressed with their performance and subsequently placed this order. It is gratifying and encouraging for us to expand our presence in Chile with our largest container-handling crane, which will also be the largest mobile harbor crane in the country,” said Konecranes Regional Sales Manager Alfredo Canibano Ramos.

Technical Features:

The crane, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, includes:

Two double-lift telescopic spreaders.

Capability to control rotary spreaders and motorized bulk grabs.

Konecranes TRUCONNECT Expert Module for performance monitoring and optimization.

Elevated cabin (43 meters) with a three-person elevator, improving visibility and safety.