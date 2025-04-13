  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 13   10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

Iquique Terminal Internacional (ITI) took an important step in its modernization strategy with the acquisition of a Gottwald ESP.10 Mobile Harbor Crane – the largest in the Konecranes portfolio – to handle containers on Super-Post Panamax (SPP) vessels, ITI said in a press release.

This investment will allow ITI to efficiently operate the largest vessels calling on the West Coast of South America, consolidating its position as a key port connecting Chile to global trade. The equipment was shipped pre-assembled on the MN AAL Hamburg in the Port of Westdorp, Europe, and is expected to arrive in Iquique later this week.

The new crane, which cost US$8 million, stands out for its capacity to handle containers on vessels with stacks of up to nine containers high and 22 wide. Its wide working radius and elevated tower with a 10-meter span ensure precise and safe operations, optimizing loading and unloading times.

“ITI plays a key role in connecting Chile to the world. This sixth-generation crane will be an excellent addition to our current Konecranes fleet. We are very satisfied with the technology and look forward to strengthening our operational capabilities to effectively serve super-post-Panamax vessels,” said ITI General Manager Rodrigo Pommiez Aravena.

“ITI saw our ESP.10 cranes in action at Super Terminalis in Manaus, Brazil. They were very impressed with their performance and subsequently placed this order. It is gratifying and encouraging for us to expand our presence in Chile with our largest container-handling crane, which will also be the largest mobile harbor crane in the country,” said Konecranes Regional Sales Manager Alfredo Canibano Ramos.

Technical Features:

The crane, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, includes:
Two double-lift telescopic spreaders.
Capability to control rotary spreaders and motorized bulk grabs.
Konecranes TRUCONNECT Expert Module for performance monitoring and optimization.
Elevated cabin (43 meters) with a three-person elevator, improving visibility and safety.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

17:17

U.S. President Trump considers purchasing ships from allied countries

16:45

IMO approves North-East Atlantic Emission Control Area, delays scrubber ban decision

16:21

Euroports and Noatun project companies sign Letter of Intent to develop Koverhar Harbour for offshore wind logistics

15:54

Havila Holding acquires Polarsyssel offshore supply ship from Fafnir Norway

15:24

Gemini shuttle services achieve 98.4% schedule reliability in February 2025

14:41

DP World and India launch Bharat Africa Setu to boost India-Africa trade

14:13

China raises tariffs on US imports to 125% in response to US tariff hike

13:54

Union Maritime’s 18,500-dwt tanker Buran sets sail with wind-assisted technology

13:10

MSC World America officially named at new Miami Cruise Terminal

12:40

Azane establishes subsidiary for clean ammonia bunkering

12:20

Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry to construct 156-meter DP3 piling vessel for Brazil’s Salvador Cross-Sea Bridge project

11:50

Saudi Ports Authority introduces Milaha’s “MILAHA INTA GULF EXPRESS” service at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam

11:10

Van Oord achieves EUR 43 mln net profit in 2024

10:40

RINA grants AiP to SRC Group’s Methanol Superstorage for Maritime Fuel Systems

10:09

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of 7,000-vehicle LNG-fueled car carrier TRITON HIGHWAY

09:47

Tallinna Sadam reports 3.3 mln tons of cargo and 1.4 mln passengers in Q1 2025

2025 April 10

18:05

S. Korea sanctions freight ship, 4 entities for illegal transport of N. Korean iron ore

17:05

Brunvoll to supply propulsion and DP2 systems for Smit Lamnalco’s Emergency Towing Vessel

16:47

Fincantieri and Accenture establish Fincantieri Ingenium JV for digital transformation in shipbuilding and port logistics

16:29

Singapore receives 14 proposals to expand LNG bunker fuel supply

16:04

BIMCO approves revisions to War Risk Clauses for charter parties

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news