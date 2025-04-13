  1. Home
2025 April 13   12:14

ports

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

The Port of Vancouver is a busy, multi-user waterway, especially during spring and summer when recreational boating, rowing, and float plane traffic increase in Burrard Inlet. To ensure safety, port authority patrol vessels provide escort services year-round, focusing on vessels requiring a ‘clear narrows’ and cruise ships during high traffic times through the First Narrows (TCZ-1) and Second Narrows (TCZ-2) traffic control zones. These zones are critical transit points with limited maneuvering space, requiring clear passages for safe transit, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said.

This notice informs port users and stakeholders of a new seasonal service requirement designed to ensure the safe and efficient transit of deep-sea vessels and support trade while minimizing the risk of accidents and disruptions. Through this service requirement, the port authority aims to balance the diverse needs of all port users and maintain a high standard of safety and operational efficiency.

From May 1 to October 15, 2025, the port authority will provide safety escort services to Tier 1 vessels transiting TCZ-1 and TCZ-2 during peak days and times of recreational boating activity. Due to significant presence of recreational boaters in Burrard Inlet on weekends and holidays, the seasonal service requirement will be in effect on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays, between the hours of 10:00 and 18:00 (PDT). 

Tier 1 vessels transiting TCZ-1 and/or TCZ-2 on these days and times may receive a dedicated vessel safety escort, based on evaluation by the port authority, the volume of recreational marine traffic in Burrard Inlet, and any specific requests from the vessel’s Master, pilot, or Canadian Coast Guard Marine Communications and Traffic Services (CCG MCTS).

When a seasonal service is provided, the port authority charges the vessel owner as per the fees established in the 2025 Fee Document, under section 3.4 Operations and Security and sub-sections Labour and Equipment. This ensures that costs for specific services are recovered by individual service users, rather than shared across all port users. 

The seasonal safety escort requirement supports the port authority’s commitment to navigational safety and operational efficiency, especially during peak recreational boating periods for specific vessels. It ensures that fees are managed fairly and transparently, allowing the port authority to recover costs directly from operators using the service. This approach guarantees that necessary resources are available to support safe vessel movements.

