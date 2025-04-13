  1. Home
2025 April 13   15:31

offshore

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

Recently, China Classification Society (CCS) has issued an Intelligent Notation Classification Certificate and Software Certification Report for Asia’s first cylindrical Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, Anemone No. 1. This is an important breakthrough in the intellectualization of China’s offshore engineering equipment, iMarine reports.

The total height of “Anemone No. 1” is nearly 90 meters, the total weight is about 37,000 tons, and the maximum oil storage capacity is 60,000 tons. It is equipped with multiple intelligent systems such as the CCS-certified “Hull and Mooring Digital Twin”, “Electromechanical Equipment Health Management System” and “External Transmission Intelligent Monitoring Application System”, which can dynamically present key data trend information such as hull movement, equipment status, mooring status, etc. through a visualization system, and provide real-time warnings for various hidden dangers.

The project was undertaken by CCS Offshore Engineering Technology Center to review the drawings and software certification of the intelligent system, while CCS Shenzhen Branch was responsible for the coordination and on-site inspection. During the process, CCS strictly controlled the compliance of the system drawings, communicated with the owner and manufacturer many times, carried out on-site inspections on land and at sea, and comprehensively evaluated the performance and functions of various software and hardware of the intelligent system on “Anemone No. 1”. Under the close collaboration of all participating parties, CCS completed the inspection and certification of the intelligent system with high quality.

As an important project in China’s offshore petroleum engineering field, “Anemone No. 1” obtains the certification of CCS intelligent notation and software, marking the opening of a new chapter of digital intelligence for China’s deepwater facilities.

