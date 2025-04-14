IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has approved draft amendments to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL Annex VI), introducing a legally binding framework aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from international shipping by or around 2050, according to IMO's release.​

Endorsed during the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) held from April 7–11, 2025, the proposed regulations encompass two primary components:​

-A global marine fuel standard requiring ships to progressively reduce their annual GHG fuel intensity, calculated on a well-to-wake basis.​

-A global economic measure mandating ships exceeding GHG intensity thresholds to acquire remedial units to offset emissions, while vessels employing zero or near-zero GHG technologies may receive financial incentives.​

These measures will apply to ocean-going ships over 5,000 gross tonnage, responsible for approximately 85% of CO₂ emissions from international shipping.​

An IMO Net-Zero Fund will be established to collect contributions from the economic measure, with revenues allocated to:​

-Reward low-emission ships.​

-Support innovation, research, infrastructure, and just transition initiatives in developing countries.​

-Fund training, technology transfer, and capacity building aligned with the IMO GHG Strategy.​

-Mitigate adverse impacts on vulnerable states, including Small Island Developing States and Least Developed Countries.​

IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez stated:​ “The approval of draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI mandating the IMO net-zero framework represents another significant step in our collective efforts to combat climate change, to modernize shipping and demonstrates that IMO delivers on its commitments.”​

The draft amendments are scheduled for formal adoption in October 2025, with an expected entry into force in 2027, following the standard 16-month implementation period stipulated by MARPOL.​

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. Established in 1948 and headquartered in London, the IMO develops and maintains a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping, addressing safety, environmental concerns, legal matters, technical cooperation, maritime security, and efficiency.​

The Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) is one of the main committees of the IMO. It is tasked with coordinating the organization's activities related to the prevention and control of pollution from ships, including the adoption and implementation of environmental regulations under MARPOL.​