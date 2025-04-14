Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

The Port of Los Angeles reported processing 778,406 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in March, representing a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year, according to the company's release.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Port handled 2,504,049 TEUs, a 5.2% rise from the same period in 2024.

Speaking at a media briefing, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka stated, "Our volume remained strong throughout the first quarter, and we’ve now seen year-over year growth in 18 of the last 20 months." He added an optimistic outlook for the immediate future: "The start of the second quarter looks encouraging as importers begin to plan for spring and summer fashion, as well as back to school."

However, Seroka also expressed concerns about the latter half of the year, noting, "However, with tariff and counter tariffs dominating the news, I expect we’ll see cargo decline in the second half of the year at least 10% compared to 2024... That’s because many importers have already brought their goods in early, and as prices begin to rise, consumers will think twice about many purchases."

Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council, also attended the event and discussed the potential impact of proposed fees on container ships built in China, the decarbonization of the supply chain, and other trade-related subjects.

In March 2025, loaded imports reached 385,531 TEUs, a 1.6% increase year-over-year. Loaded exports experienced a 15% decrease, landing at 122,975 TEUs. The Port processed 269,900 empty containers, which is 23% more than last year.

The Port of Los Angeles is a major seaport located in San Pedro Bay in the city of Los Angeles, California. It is the busiest container port by volume in the Western Hemisphere and has held the title of the number one container port in the United States for 25 consecutive years as of 2024. In 2024, it facilitated $333 billion in trade and handled 10.3 million container units.