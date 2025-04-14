  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

2025 April 14   09:52

ports

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

The Port of Los Angeles reported processing 778,406 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in March, representing a 4.7% increase compared to the previous year, according to the company's release.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Port handled 2,504,049 TEUs, a 5.2% rise from the same period in 2024.  

Speaking at a media briefing, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka stated, "Our volume remained strong throughout the first quarter, and we’ve now seen year-over year growth in 18 of the last 20 months." He added an optimistic outlook for the immediate future: "The start of the second quarter looks encouraging as importers begin to plan for spring and summer fashion, as well as back to school."

However, Seroka also expressed concerns about the latter half of the year, noting, "However, with tariff and counter tariffs dominating the news, I expect we’ll see cargo decline in the second half of the year at least 10% compared to 2024... That’s because many importers have already brought their goods in early, and as prices begin to rise, consumers will think twice about many purchases."  

Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council, also attended the event and discussed the potential impact of proposed fees on container ships built in China, the decarbonization of the supply chain, and other trade-related subjects.  

In March 2025, loaded imports reached 385,531 TEUs, a 1.6% increase year-over-year. Loaded exports experienced a 15% decrease, landing at 122,975 TEUs. The Port processed 269,900 empty containers, which is 23% more than last year.  

The Port of Los Angeles is a major seaport located in San Pedro Bay in the city of Los Angeles, California. It is the busiest container port by volume in the Western Hemisphere and has held the title of the number one container port in the United States for 25 consecutive years as of 2024. In 2024, it facilitated $333 billion in trade and handled 10.3 million container units. 

Topics:

Port of Los Angeles

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

11:04

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news