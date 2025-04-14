  1. Home
2025 April 14   10:09

shipping

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

CMA CGM has announced new Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates applicable from May 1st, 2025, until further notice, according to the company's release.

These rates apply to shipments originating from all North European ports and destined for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, and Red Sea ports.

The cargo type covered under these rates is dry.  The new rates are as follows:  

-Indian Subcontinent: USD 1,050 per 20' container and USD 1,250 per 40' container.

-Middle East Gulf: USD 1,150 per 20' container and USD 1,350 per 40' container.

-Red Sea: USD 1,950 per 20' container and USD 2,150 per 40' container.

CMA CGM S.A. is the world's third-largest container shipping company, using 257 shipping routes between 420 ports in 160 countries. Its headquarters are in Marseille, France.

