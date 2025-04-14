Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

Acting South Korea’s President Han Duck-soo announced on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to initiate immediate tariff negotiations with South Korea, Japan, and India, according to Yonhap.

The statement was made during a meeting with government officials and business executives in Seoul, following a phone call between Han and Trump on April 8, 2025.

Han noted, “We discussed what we are going to do regarding the implementation of the U.S.’ reciprocal tariffs and which subjects South Korea and the U.S. will hold negotiations on... President Trump was very satisfied and apparently gave instructions (to his aides) to hold immediate negotiations with South Korea, Japan and India.”

On the same day as the call, Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Fox News that Trump “obviously prioritizes two of our closest allies and trading partners, Japan and Korea,” in tariff negotiations.

The following day, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the implementation of reciprocal tariffs, including a 25 percent tariff for South Korea.

Han stated, “It appears South Korea and the U.S. will establish a negotiation system for all sectors and begin negotiations at an early date to produce detailed measures.”

He also mentioned expectations for a videoconference “in the next one or two days” to discuss cooperation on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska.

The project, discussed during the phone call, involves a pipeline from Alaska’s North Slope to southern Alaska to transport natural gas for liquefaction and shipment to Asia.

Han concluded, “I believe President Trump agreed with our determination to faithfully conduct win-win negotiations.”