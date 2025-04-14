  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

2025 April 14   11:04

shipping

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

Acting South Korea’s President Han Duck-soo announced on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to initiate immediate tariff negotiations with South Korea, Japan, and India, according to Yonhap.

The statement was made during a meeting with government officials and business executives in Seoul, following a phone call between Han and Trump on April 8, 2025.  

Han noted, “We discussed what we are going to do regarding the implementation of the U.S.’ reciprocal tariffs and which subjects South Korea and the U.S. will hold negotiations on... President Trump was very satisfied and apparently gave instructions (to his aides) to hold immediate negotiations with South Korea, Japan and India.”  

On the same day as the call, Kevin Hassett, director of the White House National Economic Council, told Fox News that Trump “obviously prioritizes two of our closest allies and trading partners, Japan and Korea,” in tariff negotiations.

The following day, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the implementation of reciprocal tariffs, including a 25 percent tariff for South Korea.  

Han stated, “It appears South Korea and the U.S. will establish a negotiation system for all sectors and begin negotiations at an early date to produce detailed measures.”

He also mentioned expectations for a videoconference “in the next one or two days” to discuss cooperation on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska.

The project, discussed during the phone call, involves a pipeline from Alaska’s North Slope to southern Alaska to transport natural gas for liquefaction and shipment to Asia.  

Han concluded, “I believe President Trump agreed with our determination to faithfully conduct win-win negotiations.”

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:54

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

09:52

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news