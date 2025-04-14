Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

Aberdeen-based Sentinel Marine, a subsidiary of Cyan Renewables Group, has contracted Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for the construction of a 65-metre multi-role energy support vessel, according to the company's release.

The agreement includes an option for an additional three vessels, potentially increasing Sentinel Marine's fleet to 15.

The initial vessel is slated for delivery in Q2 2027. This DP2 vessel will feature a deadweight of 1,600 tonnes, a clear deck space of 375m², and substantial under-deck capacity for various fluids including fuel oil, potable water, recovered oil, and mono ethylene glycol (MEG).

Designed to meet Group B (A option) UK emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) standards, the vessel will also comply with Dutch and Danish ERRV regulations. It will be equipped with a fast rescue craft (FRC) and a hybrid daughter craft, offering accommodation for 37 to 47 personnel.

The vessel's design incorporates an optional work-to-work gangway, an under-deck supplies warehouse, and battery hybrid propulsion, enabling its use in various sectors such as offshore wind, transitional energy support, government services, carbon capture, and maritime security.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, Sentinel Marine is a leading provider of offshore support vessels (OSVs) and emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRVs). The company focuses on delivering safe, reliable, and innovative marine support solutions, including standby vessel services. Sentinel Marine has a fleet of multi-role vessels designed for various operations in challenging marine environments, particularly the North Sea. In January 2024, Cyan Renewables acquired a majority stake in Sentinel Marine.

Established in 2022 and based in Singapore, Cyan Renewables is a leading international maritime operator dedicated to supporting the global offshore wind industry and the1 transition to green energy. The company focuses on managing, owning, and leasing vessels for the offshore wind sector, including cable-lay vessels, service operation vessels, and wind turbine installation vessels.