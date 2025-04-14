NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Group) has announced the strategic business integration of three of its shipping and ship-management companies: Asahi Shipping Co., Ltd., Hachiuma Steamship Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Ore Transport Co., Ltd, according to the company's release.

The three entities will merge to form a new company tentatively named NYK Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd. The amalgamation is scheduled for January 2026. The president of the new entity is yet to be determined.

The new company will be headquartered in Tokyo and will have business bases in Tokyo and Kobe. It will possess a fleet of 22 owned vessels and manage 91 vessels, including those owned by the company and its subsidiaries.

Established in 1946, Asahi Shipping Co., Ltd. has a long history in the maritime transport industry. Based in Tokyo, the company's core business encompasses a wide range of activities including shipping, ship leasing, and ship management.

Founded in 1925 and located in Kobe, Hachiuma Steamship Co., Ltd. has been operating in the shipping industry for nearly a century. Their business activities include shipping, ship leasing, and ship management.

Established in 1959 and headquartered in Tokyo, Mitsubishi Ore Transport Co., Ltd. specializes in the transportation of ore and other bulk materials. Their business also includes shipping, ship leasing, and ship management.