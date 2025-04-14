  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

2025 April 14   13:54

shipping

European Maritime Finance and Atlas Maritime announce sale of Electric Star PCTC

European Maritime Finance (EMF), in partnership with Atlas Maritime, announced today the successful sale of the Electric Star, a dual-fuel LNG Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC) with a capacity of 7,000 cars, according to EMF's release.

The transaction, effective as of this date, represents a significant development in the maritime transport sector, as the Electric Star is engineered to utilize Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) as a cleaner alternative to heavy fuel oil.  

According to Martin Haugaard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EMF Schweiz AG and Chairman of the Investment Committee, "We are proud to deliver another successful project to our investors. The vessel is sold to Noatum Maritime, the shipping arm of Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group. We would like to thank our partners at Atlas Maritime for their exceptional performance and consistency in delivering strong results resulting in optimised returns for our investors and EMF."  

Both EMF and Atlas Maritime highlighted their decade-long history of generating positive returns for investors through strategic investment and market analysis.

Leon Patitsas, CEO of Atlas Maritime, stated, "Electric Star was ordered during the low point of the PCTC market amid Covid-19, which was a contrarian approach. We analysed the fundamentals, fleet demographics, and anticipated that demand for cars would rebound after Covid. Our thesis proved correct, as we witnessed a significant increase in the export of electric cars from China–rising from 1 million to nearly 6 million cars per annum – a phenomenal growth. Consequently, the demand for Car Carriers increased, driving up asset values. We have a disciplined investment approach together with EMF and are committed to realizing profits when there is a strong return for all our shareholders." 

Topics:

vessel acquisition

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:00

Freeport of Ventspils handles 2.38 mln tons of cargo in Q1 2025

16:45

Seatransport, Deployable Energy, and Lloyd’s Register сollaborate on nuclear power for maritime vessels

16:25

Belize-registered dredger KSE Hitachi sinks off Tuas, Singapore

15:42

EBRD launches international tender for Giurgiulesti Free Port to support Moldova’s trade hub

15:13

CMA CGM Group acquires 35% stake in Egypt’s October Dry Port

14:54

World’s first fully electric excavator begins work on Antwerp’s Canal Tunnels

14:35

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

13:24

NYK Group to merge three shipping subsidiaries in 2026

12:59

Cyan Renewables invests in new vessel for Sentinel Marine fleet

12:39

Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World partner to develop ship repair clusters in India

11:58

Fortescue and CMB.TECH partner for ammonia-powered ore carrier

11:04

Trump instructs urgent tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, India - Yonhap

10:23

Italian tycoon Aponte to lead $19 bln port deal, eclipsing BlackRock in Li Ka-shing's portfolio - Bloomberg

10:09

CMA CGM to implement new Freight Rates from North Europe starting May 1st, 2025

09:52

Port of Los Angeles sees cargo growth in Q1 2025 but forecasts a drop in second half due to tariffs

08:47

IMO approves net-zero regulations for global shipping

2025 April 13

16:08

Settlement notification and result in the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Belships ASA

15:31

CCS awards Intelligent Notation to Asia’s first cylindrical FPSO “Anemone No. 1”

14:17

Maersk announced $2 billion investment in Pakistan maritime sector

12:14

Seasonal safety escort requirement for Tier 1 vessels transiting through traffic control zones in Burrard Inlet

10:01

Chile's largest mobile crane to enter service at Iquique Terminal Internacional

2025 April 12

16:03

Yanmar PT secures AiP for maritime hydrogen fuel cell system from DNV

14:37

Delfin Midstream provides corporate update related to key permits and approvals for its leading US energy infrastructure project

13:18

Aker Solutions unveils three innovative floating wind foundation designs

12:51

WSC welcomes Executive Order on revitalizing U.S. maritime industry

11:06

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards launches Labrax series 8th vessel

09:18

Meyer Werft delivers new cruise ship Asuka III to NYK Cruises

2025 April 11

18:00

United Global Ro-Ro launches first LNG-powered PCTC at Khalifa Port

17:46

Panstar Group launches South Korea's first luxury cruise ferry

17:24

DP World's Mundra Terminal achieves record volume growth in FY 24-25

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news