Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group expands fleet with new tanker

Turkish bunker supplier Asmira Group has increased its fleet of delivery vessels with the addition of a tanker, according to the company's release.

The tanker, named Kumbor will be deployed in Izmir.

Izmir-based Asmira Group was founded in 1977 and conducts physical bunker supply operations by barge and truck at 22 ports spanning from Gemlik to Alanya. It is the largest bunker operations in the Aegean Region and has physical bunker supply operations at 22 ports in Turkey, ranging from Gemlik to Alanya.